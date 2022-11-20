‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Shares Whether She’s Leaving the Show

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is the reigning queen of the franchise. But she has a lot of new things happening in her life. With a new husband, fans have wondered if she’ll leave the show. But Giudice says she plans on staying around for as long as the network will have her.

Teresa Giudice doesn’t have plans on leaving the show and wants the OG’s to return

Giudice has been on the show since Season 1. She’s the only OG cast member who remains and has never taken a break. She says she would prefer if her former co-stars returned because they had true bonds at the time.

“I would love the first, the way we started, season one and season two,” she said in a recent interview on the Reality With the King podcast. “When I said to [Carlos King], ‘I don’t want to fight with my family,’ [it was] because I was seeing what was going on between Jacqueline [Laurita], Dina [Manzo], and Caroline [Manzo]. It was about their family. And I was like, ‘I don’t want what’s happening to them to happen to me,’” she noted, regarding the eventual fallout Giudice would have with her own family.

Despite her being the last OG standing, she says she doesn’t have plans to leave. “[I’m staying] until the end,” Giudice added. “Nobody’s gonna scare me away. I started it. I’m gonna finish it—as long as Bravo wants me.”

She says the show took a dark turn for her when her family joined the cast

Giudice has been open about how the show is not fun for her anymore. But she says it began feeling like a dark cloud when her brother and sister-in-law – Joe and Melissa Gorga – joined the cast. At the time, the Gorgas claimed they were estranged from Giudice, which she denies.

“Season three on was, it was just hell for me. It really was,” Giudice said. “It was like living in hell, and I didn’t have fun. It’s been so dark, and a lot of people have been acting up on the camera… It’s just not what I ever expected reality TV to be.”

She claims her family joined without her knowledge. “I knew because Andy Cohen called me,” Giudice revealed. “But he didn’t want to get involved or whatever, which I understand. He was the one who called me to tell me that they were coming on the show.”

Some speculated she’d leave the show because of her new marriage

Giudice wed Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony. The last season of RHONJ chronicled her co-stars’ concerns about Ruelas, and that they were moving too fast. She refused to allow anyone to break her “love bubble.” Ruelas also said that Giudice would leave the show amid all of the drama.

Their three-part wedding special is set to air after the forthcoming season of RHONJ. Whether or not they’ll get a spinoff is unclear.