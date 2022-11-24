‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice Shares Why She May Never Reconcile With Brother and Sister-in-Law, Joe and Melissa Gorge

Fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have followed the rollercoaster relationship between Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. According to Giudice, the show ruined their family. Things are said to be even worse now than when the Gorgas joined the show a decade ago. Giudice isn’t hopeful things will get better.

Teresa Giudice says reconciliation with brother and sister may not be possible because of disloyalty

Things between Giudice and the Gorgas have been rocky for years, but they’ve always managed to fake the funk. Nowadays, however, they are estranged. The Gorgas even skipped Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas after a major showdown happened during the finale taping of the forthcoming season.

On Melissa’s On Display podcast, the couple said it was time to cut out the revolving toxicity between them and Giudice. Still, they are saddened things are at this point. “I’m just shocked at the way I’m treated by my own family, my blood,” Joe said on the podcast. “That’s what kills me. Every day, you have to live a life like that.”

Fans hope they can finally reconcile, but Giudice says chances are slim. “I’m really big on loyalty and respect, and I feel like when you cross that line, it’s hard to come back from that, especially when it’s done on national TV,” Giudice said in a recent interview with E! News. “I have friends that would never do some of the stuff that my family’s done to me. When it’s family, it just hurts deeper. It’s painful.”

Despite drama with her family, she has no plans to leave the show

Giudice has been on the show since Season 1. She’s the only oroginal cast member who remains and has never taken a break. In fact, when she went to prison for a year, production halted until she returned. She says she would prefer if her former co-stars returned because they had true bonds at the time.

“I would love the first, the way we started, season one and season two,” she said in a recent interview on the Reality With the King podcast. “When I said to [Carlos King], ‘I don’t want to fight with my family,’ [it was] because I was seeing what was going on between Jacqueline [Laurita], Dina [Manzo], and Caroline [Manzo]. It was about their family. And I was like, ‘I don’t want what’s happening to them to happen to me,’” she noted, regarding the eventual fallout Giudice would have with her own family.

As the last OG standing, she says she doesn’t have plans to leave. “[I’m staying] until the end,” Giudice added. “Nobody’s gonna scare me away. I started it. I’m gonna finish it—as long as Bravo wants me.”

The drama will play out on the upcoming season of ‘RHONJ’

Filming for RHONJ has already wrapped Season 14. Giudice will also have a three-part wedding special airing after the season concludes on Bravo. During the 2022 BravoCon, the cast had to be split into different panels due to the drama between the Guidice/Gorga family.