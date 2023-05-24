‘RHONJ’: Teresa Giudice’s Wedding Hair Cost $10,000 and Had 1,500 Bobby Pins

It doesn’t matter if you saw Teresa Giudice’s wedding hair because you chose to or because there were so many viral photos of it that you couldn’t help but stumble across it. The bottom line is, you know you saw it. And once you saw it, you couldn’t unsee it. In August 2022, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star married her second husband, Louie Ruelas, in an over-the-top wedding at New Jersey’s over-the-top venue, Park Chateau, and Teresa’s hair was — you guessed it — over the top.

At the end of the day, she wanted memorable, and she got it … to the tune of a $500,000 wedding and a hairstyle that cost a whopping $10,000.

Teresa Giudice | Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Images

Teresa Giudice spent $10,000 on her unbelievable hair

Though we weren’t lucky enough to see Teresa’s first wedding to ex-husband Joe Giudice, we’re almost certain that this second celebration took the cake. Giudice and Ruelas were married last August, and while everything was beautiful, nothing stole the show quite like the mountain of gorgeous locks that donned Teresa’s head. The Italian hair gods were proud.

Giudice told Glamour that she didn’t have time for a hair a trial, so she and her hair stylist, Lucia Casazza, just kind of gave it their all. After deciding on a crown, Casazza built the hair around it.

“It took about three and a half hours,” Casazza said. “It was very tedious. But we prepped her the day before … So I ended up doing her [extensions] install the day, or two days, prior. And then the day of, we added clip-ins to a custom mesh form that I created inside the crown.” Casazza added that Giudice had “about 1,500 bobbies within her head,” which are small, hard-to-notice pins that hold a hairstyle together. Teresa Giudice also told Glamour that the hair style “took 45 minutes to take out.” Honestly, that’s pretty good timing.

The best part? Teresa spent an unfathomable $10,000 on the look. Casazza said that the extension service plus styling fee added up to around $2,500, and with the cost of that glamorous crown, the hair totaled to just under $10,000. In other words, one dollar for every gasp the look received that day.

RHONJ star Danielle Cabral might have had the best commentary of the night. “You know how they say the higher the hair, the closer to God? God’s looking up at her.”

View Teresa’s wedding hair at 1:10.

Teresa Giudice’s wedding cost $500,000

Giudice’s wedding was no joke. She said during the special that she wanted “sexy” when it came to the reception, and she had scantily clad dancers performing a slew of different routines for guests. The Bravo special revealed that Giudice’s wedding cost around $500,000, which comes as no surprise given the bride forked over five figures just for her hair. Teresa and Louie pulled out all the stops, from an unbelievable flower arrangement as the back drop for their vows to a random woman sitting in a giant martini glass that nobody could quite figure out the reasoning for — including Louie. We’re certain this is Teresa’s last wedding, as she’ll never be able to top that ‘do.