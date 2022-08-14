‘RHONJ’: Why Dina Manzo Reportedly Skipped Teresa Giudice’s Wedding

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice’s Aug. 6 wedding to Luis Ruelas has been a hot topic since it was revealed that Giudice’s own brother and sister-in-law Joe and Melissa Gorga would be skipping the nuptials. Things were only magnified when fans noticed Giudice’s longtime BFF, Dina Manzo, was also not present. There were rumors that Manzo was set to be the matron of honor. But after Manzo posted a series of cryptic messages to her social media, many speculate the two are no longer friends. They say weddings and funerals ruin relationships, and in the case of Giudice and Manzo, it may be the case.

Dave Quinn says Dina Mano and Teresa Giudice may have had a falling out, causing Manzo to skip Giudice’s wedding

Quinn is a friend of several RHONJ stars. He’s also written a tell-all about the cast and other Housewives franchises with the stars’ input.

While appearing on former RHONJ producer Carlos King’s podcast Reality With the King, Quinn explained that a trusted source gave him the tea on Manzo’s decision not to attend the wedding. He said:

I have heard from sources that I trust that there was a pretty intense falling out between her and Teresa. Now, that does not seem to be reflected in any source reporting that I’ve seen from other outlets. I’ve noticed that what I believe to be source reporting from Teresa’s side say that they’re great and that Dina just didn’t want to film. But Dina has filmed before, even after she was on the show. From my understanding, the cameras weren’t very invasive, that they really only filmed part of the wedding. I’m sure that Dina could have easily navigated this experience without being filmed.

Carlos King says he also believes Teresa Guidice and Dina Manzo had a falling out

King is close friends with both ladies. He agrees with Quinn that something is brewing between Manzo and Giudice.

“What I’ve seen up until Teresa’s wedding day was tons of pictures of double dates between Teresa, Luis, Dina, and her husband. I mean them traveling to Florida, I even think they went out the country together,” King explained. He later added, “Dina and Teresa remained friends even at the height of Teresa’s career…Dina has always been there for her. So do I think it may be something bigger than just cameras being there? It’s likely.”

Melissa and Joe Gorga speak on skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding

The Gorga – Giudice estrangement happened before the Gorgas joined the cast in Season 3. Since they’ve been on the show, their relationship continued having ups and downs – with rumors about Giudice being involved in plots to try and destroy her brother’s marriage. But after Giudice’s prison stint, they called a truce.

Unfortunately, things unraveled again amid Giudice’s romance with Ruelas, the Gorga’s speaking out about her ex-husband, and alleged new rumors of Melissa cheating on Joe. After a blowup between the family during the finale taping of Season 13, the Gorgas say they’ve had enough, and stand by their decision to skip the wedding. The couple explained such in a recent episode of Melissa’s podcast On Display.

