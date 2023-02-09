‘RHONJ’: Why Teresa Giudice Says Margaret Josephs Shouldn’t Have Attended Her Wedding

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will showcase the unfortunate events that led to the current estrangement between Teresa Giudice, and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Melissa Gorga. Things got so bad between the longtime feuding family members that the Gorgas didn’t attend Giudice’s August 2022 wedding. Both sides of the family aren’t hopeful for reconciliation. And while the Gorgas were absent, Giudice’s other co-stars were present. But after hearing Margaret Josephs’ take on Melissa skipping the wedding, Giudice says Josephs should have sat the event out as well.

Margaret Josephs says Melissa Gorga was justified in skipping Teresa Giudice’s wedding

The drama between Giudice and Gorga began after Giudice blasted Gorga for remaining silent as her co-stars questioned her now-husband Luis Ruelas’ past and intentions. Things boiled over after Giudice excluded Gorga from her bridal party. Giudice reportedly is behind a vicious rumor about the Gorgas’ marriage that is revealed during Season 13 of RHONJ, which resulted in the Gorgas skipping her wedding.

Joesphs was in attendance but says she understands why Gorga made the decision not to attend. “I know what happened at the season finale, and I think it’s very unfortunate,” she told E! News. “I know why Melissa and Joe were very upset, and I think it was devastating. It’s very sad when this happens with families, and I think Melissa and Joe are justified, truthfully, for not going to the wedding.”

Josephs added: “I think everybody’s going to see why. I think it makes sense, and it’s sad.”

Teresa Giudice says Margaret Josephs shouldn’t have attended her wedding if she sides with Melissa Gorga

Giudice doesn’t appreciate Josephs’s stance. As a result, she says Josephs should have sat her wedding out.

“If she was supporting Melissa, she should have never came at all,” Giudice told E! News. According to Giudice, RHONJ newbie Rachel Fuda told her she would be missing her nuptials due to the drama. Giudice says she respected Fuda for being honest and standing firm in her beliefs, unlike Josephs.

“That’s what a true friend really does, not just try to come, of course, to not miss an epic wedding of the year for a photo op and then leave,” Giudice added. “If you support your friend, she shouldn’t have came at all.”

Melissa Gorga says she stands by her decision to skip Teresa Giudice’s wedding

On Gorga’s On Display podcast, she said it was time to rid herself of toxicity and stop pretending that things are better than what they are in their family. “I’m just shocked at the way I’m treated by my own family, my blood,” her husband Joe said. “That’s what kills me. Every day, you have to live a life like that.”

Regardless, they say they don’t have any ill feelings toward Giudice. “We both will always love Teresa very much and hope that she has everything she wants now and that her girls are happy. And that, you know, this is Teresa’s happily ever after,” Melissa said, with Joe adding, “She looked amazing.”