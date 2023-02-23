‘RHONY’: Dorinda Medley Reportedly Kicked Out of Luann de Lesseps’ Cabaret Show After Making Staffers Cry

The Real Housewives of New York City has welcomed larger-than-life personalities to its ranks over the years, including Dorinda Medley and Countess Luann de Lesseps. With RHONY recasting the whole show, Medley and de Lesseps have moved on to other ventures, with de Lesseps having her own cabaret show. Medley attended the show, but was reportedly a less-than-ideal guest.

Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps | Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Luann de Lesseps has her own cabaret show

In February 2023, Luann de Lesseps took her singing and entertaining talents to the stage with her own cabaret show, “Countess Cabaret.”

During her show at New York City’s 54 Below venue, fellow former RHONY Housewife Dorinda Medley paid a visit to watch her friend perform. But according to Page Six, Medley created commotion in the audience, both before and after she left.

Dorinda Medley reportedly got drunk and made staffers cry at the show

Page Six confirmed from sources close to de Lesseps that Medley was escorted out of the venue after causing a scene and allegedly being rude to staffers. “She was asked to leave and she’s now been permanently banned from the club by management, never to step foot in there again,” a source told the publication. “She made several staffers actually cry, she was really drunk and kept yelling, ‘I don’t get paid to be here!'”

A representative for Medley, however, claimed that she left early due to her having a cold and not wanting to get other people sick. “She wanted to make her exit prior to the crowd exiting so she wouldn’t expose others to her cold, she arrived right at the start of the show for the same reason,” the reality star’s publicist said. “She was never intoxicated and made no one cry, one of Luann’s cabaret employees was kind enough to order her an Uber to get safely home. The club never asked her to leave and you can confirm with ownership she would be welcomed back any time.”

An audience member in attendance at the show told Page Six, however, that her bad behavior toward staff did indeed happen. “The woman was very professional and took it. Dorinda was going on about how she basically was bringing liveliness to the show. It was almost as if Dorinda was implying she was the one that was getting the crowd riled up and causing them to have a great time,” the crowd member said.

One fan claimed to see the scene in the lobby outside after Medley walked out. “When we got [to the lobby], it appeared she was in a convo with someone, a young woman manager, so we waited for a pic, but we quickly realized that this was not a convo and Dorinda was yelling at the woman and getting in her face,” the fan said. “She was clearly drunk and getting drunker as the show progressed and she kept jumping up to be included in the show while Luann was on stage … The way she is on ‘RHONY’ was exactly as she behaved that night.”

“One of the employees told us on the way out that [Medley] was drunk and rude to staff and that’s why they asked her to leave, especially since she thought she didn’t have to pay her tab which is what started all the madness,” they added.

‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ is rebooting for season 14

For its upcoming fourteenth season, The Real Housewives of New York City is rebooting the show and introducing an entirely new cast of characters. Familiar faces, such as Medley and de Lesseps, are being considered for a new spinoff series, tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy.