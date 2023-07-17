'RHONY' editors bleeped out the name of the restaurant the cast was shading, but 'RHONY' sleuths uncovered it.

The Real Housewives of New York City editors blurred and bleeped out the name of the restaurant none of the new cast would be caught dead in, but fans and RHONY historians think they know the spot.

Vulture writer and Housewives historian Brian Moylan concluded that the disgraced restaurant is Catch. “I think we’re looking at Catch, which opened in October 2011,” he wrote in his latest review. “Tacky? Check. Huge? Check. Can take a last-minute reservation for a big group on the weekend? Check. D-list models? They’re going to ask you to pick up the check, honey. And Brynn even said she wouldn’t be ‘caught dead’ there. Give her the Bethenny Frankel Award.”

Brynn Whitfield suggested that she would only be seen there if she had relatives from out of town, specifically from Florida.

So what’s on this RHONY restaurant Catch and how does it compare to Casa Cipriani, which is where the ladies fled?

What’s on the Catch restaurant menu?

Truthfully, Catch does appear to be accommodating to large parties, but also for parties with varied palates. Moylan test-drove the theory that it was one of the few places where a large party could score a reservation on a Saturday night.

“To be perfectly fair, I wouldn’t be caught dead in Catch, either — but you can reserve a table for eight at 8 p.m. on a Saturday night by calling the night before. I know. I checked,” he wrote.

Jessel Taank, Erin Lichy, Sai De Silva | Sean Zanni/Bravo

The menu includes vegan and gluten-free options. Diners can order a wide array of sushi, fish sandwiches, and meals, a crispy cauliflower entree, but also steak, chicken, and pasta.

Prices range from $9 for an edamame appetizer to $105 for the Cantonese lobster dinner.

A full cocktail, beer, and wine menu is available, as well as mocktails and specialty brunch cocktails.

According to Moylan, Top Chef Season 3 winner Hung Huynh was Catch’s first executive chef.

Casa Cipriani’s downtown menu offers a nice variety

Casa Cipriani downtown offers an assortment of salads, soups, pasta, and main courses that include beef, lamb, and fish. The takeout menu prices are moderately expensive. Appetizers are priced between $12 and $28. Soup and pasta dishes range from $13 to $36.

Main course examples include Grilled Wagyu Rib Eye Steak (16oz) with Peperonata for $63. Poached Chilean Seabass “alla Carlina” served with Rice Pilaf is $36.

The ‘RHONY’ cast really dissed the restaurant Catch

Erin Dana Lichy made reservations for a large group of the RHONY cast and their husbands to have dinner. She said the main reason she chose the restaurant is because it was centrally located and could accommodate a larger group. It was never about the food and only a destination for the friends to get together.

We're only one episode in and the ladies are already getting *very* personal ? Catch up on RHONY now on @peacock!

The reservation was made but then Brynn Whitfield and Sai De Silva were too embarrassed to be seen at Catch. So they canceled with Lichy and went to Casa Cipriani. Of course, De Silva and Whitfield couldn’t help but capture their dinner on social media, which is when Lichy found out they blew her off.

The snark and pettiness about the bleeped restaurant in the episode kicked off what appears to be one of the spiciest seasons of RHONY.

Who knows maybe the RHONY cast could eventually gather at the Catch restaurant in a nod to the explosive season premiere. Or not.