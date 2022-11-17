‘RHONY’ Fans Have Some Thoughts About Kelly Bensimon Being Included on ‘Legacy’ and Not Ramona Singer

The Real Housewives of New York “Legacy” cast has yet to be announced, unlike the main series reboot. But, we do know that talks are reportedly underway with potential stars. Ramona Singer has surprisingly revealed that she won’t be returning for the spinoff. At the same time, Kelly Bensimon is reportedly on the shortlist — and fans have some thoughts.

Ramona Singer confirms she won’t be returning to ‘RHONY’

After 13 seasons on RHONY, Ramona recently told Page Six that she was done with the Bravo reality show. “I do not want to do the show any longer. It’s not for me at this time,” she said.

Insiders claim that Bravo was open to inviting Ramona back for the “Legacy” cast, but it doesn’t look like she was actually given an offer to return. In fact, after it was announced that the network was overhauling RHONY and splitting it into two series — a reboot with a new cast and a separate show with a “Legacy” cast — Ramona started trashing the idea publicly.

During an appearance on the Reality with the King podcast in early November, she said she wasn’t sure if she would be part of the “Legacy” cast. She also said that she wasn’t sure if she wanted to do the show again.

“I’ve been there for a long time. I mean, never say no, never say never. But I also feel like the ‘Legacy’ [show], how could it be really good? The people they are gonna bring back are the people they didn’t want to renew anyways. So now what? Are you gonna call it The Loser Show, The Loser Legacy?”

Kelly Bensimon is on the cast short list, and fans have thoughts

Page Six has also reported that the shortlist for the “Legacy” cast includes Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Kelly Bensimon, and two more veterans yet to be determined. Contracts have not yet been signed, but talks have begun.

When this news was shared on social media, fans definitely had some thoughts. Especially about Bensimon — who hasn’t appeared on RHONY since season 4.

“If there’s going to be a RHONY legacy then whoever picked Kelly Bensimon needs to get fired, why would anybody like to watch a tweaked-out white lady,” one fan wrote.

“There’s just no reason as to why Ramona f**king Singer shouldn’t be in the #RHONY legacy. Her and Sonja are the show. Not Kelly Bensimon,” another shared.

“Kelly Bensimon? Got to be kidding? She’s not even part of the original OG group,” a third fan tweeted.

Ramona Singer was the last remaining OG on ‘RHONY’

Ramona’s exit from RHONY marks the end of an era. She was the longest-running housewife on the show and the only cast member who’d been with the series since it launched in 2008. She’s endured numerous cast shake-ups in the years since and always managed to survive.

If all of the ladies on the reported cast shortlist do sign on for the “Legacy” version of RHONY, it will be a much different show than fans have seen before. Only four have previously appeared together on-screen — Jill, Kelly, Sonja, and Luann. That was way back in season 4, and it was a brief stint.

