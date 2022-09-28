‘RHONY: Legacy’ Contracts Have Reportedly Gone Out With 1 Shocking Omission

Real Housewives of New York is spinning off the new RHONY: Legacy series that will feature fan favorites from seasons past. After a disastrous season 13, the main RHONY series will reportedly be rebooted with a new cast. Meanwhile, Legacy will include big names that helped build the popular Bravo franchise. According to an insider tip, the contracts have officially gone out for Legacy. But, there is one shocking omission.

Kelly Bensimon, LuAnn de Lesseps, Jill Zarin, Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, and Alex McCord | Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

‘RHONY: Legacy’ cast rumors have been swirling for months

Not long after producer Andy Cohen revealed the plan for RHONY and the Legacy spinoff, rumors started swirling about who would make the cast.

In late August, both Bravo Beez and Bravo & Cocktails claimed that the new cast of RHONY: Legacy had been set. They also dropped six names: Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan.

But, there still has been no official word from Bravo about the Legacy cast. And, a new report claims things still aren’t set in stone because contracts have just gone out.

Contracts have gone out, with 1 shocking omission

A new insider tip submitted to Bravo & Cocktails doesn’t dispute the previous report that the Legacy cast would feature six Bravolebrities. However, it did seemingly confirm the one shocking omission from the previous scoop — Bethenny Frankel is not involved in the new series. At least, not yet.

“Contracts have been sent out to 6 former RHONY wives. The 8-episode spinoff will be titled Ultimate Housewives of New York. Production wants to rope in as many wives to be part of the show during parties and social events,” the insider dished.

“Wives have been eager to sign on as it’s only a 1 season contract, where the show heads afterward nobody knows. Bethenny not involved, yet…”

Fan page Dorinda Deadly is also confirming the leaked cast list on social media, explaining that there were “a lot of unexplored dynamics” among the names. And, Deux Moi has made the same claim — adding that Tinsley left season 3 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip to film the new RHONY spinoff.

“Tinsley’s exit from [RHUGT] is not because of ‘personal reasons.’ She’ll be doing [RHONY: Legacy] alongside Sonja, Dorinda, Kelly, Luann, and Jill,” their report read, adding that there would be no Frankel or Ramona Singer.

Bethenny Frankel says she was asked to join the cast of ‘RHONY: Legacy’

Frankel did reveal earlier this year that she was aware they were rebooting RHONY and starting a new series with OG New York cast members. During an episode of her Just B podcast, the 51-year-old business mogul revealed that she had been contacted about joining the cast.

“Many of you have been asking me for a response to [the] Housewives announcement. So a couple weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, ‘Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?’ Meaning, would I come back,” Frankel explained.

She went on to say that she “didn’t understand” the new series. But, she knew from producers and industry insiders that Bravo “clearly [doesn’t] know who the show of old people will be because I was asked to be on it.”

“So it’s not been crafted. So it felt like, sort of, a half-baked announcement. I didn’t really understand it. Years ago I said to Andy, ‘There should be an all-stars show.’ And he said, ‘One day we’ll get to the point where we have to do that. We’re not there now,'” Frankel said.

Real Housewives of New York is now streaming on Peacock.

