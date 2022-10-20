‘RHONY Legacy’ on Pause, ‘Below Deck’ OG Chief Stews Missed – Are Bravo Fans Not Ready for New Casts?

BravoCon 2022 delivered the new Real Housewives of New York City cast to a mixed reception with some fans holding on to hope for the RHONY Legacy series instead.

But executive producer Andy Cohen said he’s still working out the details of any kind of RHONY Legacy series. Ch-ch-changes are occurring at Bravo as OG casts move on and make way for new faces. Even other casts like Below Deck have new chief stews and some fans want Kate Chastain or Hannah Ferrier to return to their shows.

Many Bravo fans aren’t embracing the change and want their OGs back. Some originals want to return, but others, especially from Below Deck have set sail away from Bravo.

‘RHONY’ fans are not OK

Ramona Singer essentially posted a “RIP” to RHONY video on Instagram featuring a video of the cast through the years. “End of an era…” she wrote along with an apple emoji. The song “Moon River” from the film Breakfast at Tiffanys played in the background, taken from a pivotal moment on Sex in the City as Carrie Bradshaw wrote about changing seasons.

Ramona Singer, Jill Zarin, Lu-Ann DeLesseps, Bethenny Frankel, Alex McCord | Jay Sullivan/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Fans reacted quickly to Singer’s post, many of the mourning the departing OGs. Monica Vaswani from Bravo’s Family Karma wrote, “I’m not ready to turn the page.” She added, “I’m going to cry.” Comedian/podcast host Heather McDonald actually did cry when she watched the video.

As McDonald watched the video, she started crying, keeping her sunglasses on. “What is she saying? It’s over?” McDonald said removing her sunglasses and wiping away her tears. She followed the tears with her best Ramona Singer. Twitter was also flooded with more tweets demanding the RHONY Legacy cast back and rejecting the new RHONY cast. Meanwhile a few fans suggested that viewers give the new cast a chance before rejecting them.

Ramona Singer called ‘RHONY Legacy’ a ‘loser’ show

In a recent interview, Singer dismissed being shifted off of the main RHONY cast and relegated to a spin-off.

“Number one, I don’t know if I will be [invited],” she said on the Reality with the King podcast about RHONY Legacy. “And number one, I don’t know if I want to do it again.”

“I’ve been there for a long time,” she said about Bravo. “I mean, never say no, never say never. But I also feel like the Legacy, how can it be really good? The people who they’re going to bring back are people they didn’t want to renew anyway. So now, what are you gonna call it? The Loser Show? The Loser Legacy?”

‘RHONY’ OGs aren’t the only cast Bravo fans want back

Below Deck fans have also struggled to embrace new chief stews on the original and Mediterranean series. Kate Chastain was the chief stew on Below Deck for six seasons and Hannah Ferrier ran the interior of Below Deck Med for five seasons. Below Deck typically features a steady captain and chief stew each season, but the shows haven’t found the right chief stew for either show.

Fans will often tweet that they want Ferrier or Chastain to return to their respective shows, citing simliar reasons why they want the RHONY OGs to return – the golden era of Bravo. While many RHONY OGs are game to return, Chastain and Ferrier have made it clear they aren’t likely to be a chief stew again.

Chastain told Showbiz Cheat Sheet, “Believe it or not I think it would be fantastic if I was a charter guest.” Ferrier would be game to return to Below Deck or Below Deck Down Under as chief stew. But only for a charter or two.

