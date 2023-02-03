‘RHONY’: Luann de Lesseps Is the Real Reason Fans May Never Get to See ‘Legacy’

The Real Housewives of New York Legacy spinoff has reportedly been put on pause again. And there’s no guarantee it will ever make it to our TV screens. Reports have emerged that contract talks have completely broken down among the potential cast. But according to an insider, there’s actually just one holdout.

Luann de Lesseps | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

What is the status of ‘RHONY: Legacy’?

According to Page Six, plans for a Legacy version of RHONY have “collapsed” because Bravo has lost interest in the project and contract talks have stalled over money.

The network has apparently “hit pause” on the contract negotiations, with insiders claiming they were lowballing the potential cast with unacceptable offers. While production sources claim the cast believes “they should make what the cast of Friends made in their heyday.”

In the wake of those stalled negotiations, rumored potential cast members Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Dorinda Medley grabbed lunch together in NYC, with Singer sharing a selfie video of the trio on her Instagram Story.

“It’s the dynamic trio! [It] is so good to be reunited with my girls!” Singer said while leaning on Medley, who added that being together “feels so good” and was “just like old times.”

Luann de Lesseps is the real reason fans may never get to see the spinoff

Sources claim that Bravo currently has “no plans” to put the spinoff on the air anytime soon, but warned that fans should “never say never” about the future possibility of a Legacy series. De Lesseps also confirmed that talks had stalled, but gave fans hope that the ladies would be back together again someday.

“I always said, ‘Never count out the Countess,’ but in this case, it’s ‘Never count out the New York City Housewives,’” she told People, adding that they were “breathing new life” into RHONY and she has “no doubt they’ll find a way to bring the OGs and beloved New York City Housewives back together again.”

However, a tipster told Bravo & Cocktails that de Lesseps was the one who was holding things up because of her demands.

“The OG cabaret Queen is holding up contract negotiations by demanding more money. Sonja [Morgan], Dorinda, Kelly [Bensimon] accepted. Lu didn’t. Also Jill [Zarin] said no. It’s on pause. Remains to be seen if it ever happens,” the tipster wrote.

Both Luann de Lesseps and Jill Zarin want big paydays for ‘RHONY: Legacy’

The source pointed out de Lesseps’ demands for more money in order to appear on Legacy, but they did gloss over Jill Zarin’s response. Page Six’s sources claim that Zarin was also “pushing for a big payday” and that was “the straw that broke the camel’s back.” The network ultimately turned her down, while de Lesseps continues to hold out.

Sources agree that both Bensimon and Medley were ready to commit, while Morgan has been “barely paying attention to the whole affair.”

Meanwhile, executive producer Andy Cohen warned fans not to believe everything they read — implying that RHONY: Legacy still has a chance to make it to air someday.

