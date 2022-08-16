‘RHONY’ Reboot Cast Will Reportedly Include…

Real Housewives of New York is getting a reboot — and split into two shows — after the canceled season 13 reunion. Some familiar faces that fans know and love will be back on the tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy. While a completely new cast will be introduced in the reboot of what will still be known as RHONY.

Who will be part of that new cast? Bravo has yet to make an official announcement, but there are some serious rumors swirling on social media.

The cast of season 13 of the ‘Real Housewives of New York’ | Sophy Holland/Bravo

Elizabeth Savestsky will be the ‘lead’ of the ‘RHONY’ reboot

According to a tip submitted to Bravo and Cocktails, Elizabeth Savestsky will be the “lead” of the new RHONY reboot. Her Instagram bio reveals that she is a “public figure,” the wife of a plastic surgeon, and mom of 3. She describes herself as a “proud Jew and Zionist,” as well as a “matchmaker.”

Elizabeth has 200,000 Instagram followers, and she regularly posts about family, fashion, and beauty. She’s also into activism, Judaism, and Israel.

They should have given NY another chance before the idea of this reboot/legacy. I don’t think it will work because Ramona,Luann and Sonja make NY #RHONY — Teresa Giudice’s Flipped Table (@RHONJqueen) August 14, 2022

Before her family moved from Dallas to New York City, Elizabeth was briefly rumored to be joining the cast of Real Housewives of Dallas. With the move to the Big Apple, she is now rumored to be leading the cast of Real Housewives of New York.

Will Broadway actress Orfeh and model Ubah be the newest Bravolebrities?

Another rumored RHONY cast member is Broadway actress Orfeh, who made her debut on the Great White Way back in 1998 in the stage production of Footloose.

Orfeh also starred as Annette in the Original Broadway Company of London’s production of Saturday Night Fever. While playing that role, she met her husband, Andy Karl. Her other stage credits include The Gershwins: Fascinating Rhythm, Me and Mrs. Jones, Bright Lights, Big City, The Great American Trailer Park Musical, Pretty Woman, and Love, Janis.

I’m very excited for the #RHONY reboot!This *rumoured* cast looks great and really captures the diversity of NYC in terms of everything from race, religion, beliefs, age, careers and personality! With the OG/vets airing on Peacock it’s the best of both worlds ? pic.twitter.com/YNvbfVjnDj — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) August 11, 2022

Orfeh received a Tony nomination in 2007 for the role of Paulette in Legally Blonde. In that show, she starred opposite Karl, who played the UPS man, Kyle.

Somalian-born and New York City-based model Ubah — aka Ubah Hassan — has been the face of Ralph Lauren, Macy’s and countless other designers and global brands. Lately, she’s found success as an entrepreneur with her Ubah Hot hot sauce, which puts some African flavor into healthy food. Ubah will reportedly be joining the RHONY cast, too, when the series returns to Bravo.

‘RHONY’ is adding AfroLatina fashion influencer Sai De Silva to the cast

The other rumored member of the new RHONY reboot cast is AfroLatina fashion influencer Sai De Silva. With more than 374K Instagram followers — plus many more on TikTok and YouTube — De Silva is a Brooklyn-born and raised digital creator who describes herself as a “Funny fashion girl w/ 2 sidekick kids.”

RHONYCASTING on IG is following all of these women. This account was responsible for casting the reboot. This is a good sign. #RHONY https://t.co/5xLYKAPT2w pic.twitter.com/5QmDoaeF0R — Lou’s Reality Land (@LouandReality) August 11, 2022

She runs the Scout the City lifestyle blog that chronicles the life of her daughter, six-year-old fashionista London Scout. She’s also the mom of one-year-old son, Rio.

Filming for the Real Housewives of New York reboot is rumored to begin in mid-September. Bravo has yet to announce a premiere date for the new season.

RELATED: Is ‘RHUGT’ Ramona Singer’s Swan Song? Andy Cohen Confirms ‘RHONY’ is on ‘Pause’