‘Real Housewives of New York’ Reboot Has Reportedly ‘Gone to S***’ Leading Bravo to Hold ‘Crisis Meetings’

Real Housewives of New York is going through some changes after a disastrous season 13 and canceled reunion. Andy Cohen admitted earlier this year that the show is “at a crossroads,” but the mega-producer confirmed that they had come up with a solution.

The iconic reality series would be entirely rebooted with a brand new cast. While at the same time, they would put some old-school fan favorites into a revival series tentatively titled RHONY: Legacy. Unfortunately, the latest gossip among the online Bravo fandom indicates that the reboot has “gone to s***.” And this has resulted in Bravo holding “crisis meetings.”

‘Real Housewives of New York’ season 12 cast | Sophy Holland/Bravo

‘RHONY’ Season 13 was a disaster after allegations of racial insensitivity

Ever since Bethany Frankel exited the series for a second time after season 11, there’s been some trouble in the Big Apple. The series parted ways with Make It Nice queen Dorinda Medley, and Tinsley Mortimer ditched the show for a wedding and marriage that never happened.

Then, they brought in Leah McSweeney — as well as the series’ first African-American cast member, Eboni K. Williams. And that’s when everything fell apart. Williams clashed with mainstays Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, and Luann de Lesseps. Leading to allegations of drug and alcohol abuse, as well as racial insensitivity.

Ultimately, the season 13 reunion was canceled. And Cohen told Variety that RHONY producers spent a lot of time trying to come up with a plan for fixing the troubled reality show.

“We’ve put last season of RHONY under so much scrutiny and trial that I hate to rehash. We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen said.

The reboot has reportedly ‘gone to s***’

The success of Peacock’s Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip — a mash-up series featuring stars from across the franchise — is what inspired Cohen to feature “some of the most beloved New York Housewives” of the past 13 seasons on RHONY: Legacy.

“[Girls Trip] informed the idea of doing this throwback, that’s allowed us to say, ‘Well, wait a minute, there is a big desire for an element of nostalgia,’” Cohen explained.

Legacy is apparently coming together nicely, with a rumored cast of Jill Zarin, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer, Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan. But, the same can’t be said for the RHONY reboot.

After it was reported that fashion influencer Lizzy Savetsky would be part of the new cast, an insider tip that was recently submitted to Bravo and Cocktails claims that the new cast isn’t working out after test filming. Apparently, everything has “gone to s**t.”

Will Bravo change the ‘Legacy’ title and scrap the ‘RHONY’ reboot?

The tipster claims that before the cast has been finalized and filming has begun, the RHONY reboot has apparently already lost three potential cast members.

“The new RHONY reboot has gone to s***! Test filming with the “finalized” cast did not go well and 3 stars have now dropped out. Bravo are holding crisis meetings to decide what to do ahead of a potential BravoCon announcement,” the insider shared.

“There’s talk of prioritizing Legacy and airing it on Bravo, don’t expect Legacy in the title. My guess from what I’ve heard is they’ll either scrap the reboot or rebrand it to Girlfriends in NYC.”

Cohen said his mission was to represent the “rainbow that is New York City,” and they extended the casting search to all five boroughs. But despite there being “thousands of stories to tell” in NYC, they are having trouble finding the right women to tell them.

Fans can revisit episodes of Real Housewives of New York on Peacock.

RELATED: ‘RHONY’: Sonja Morgan Out for Season 14? Fans Are Outraged Lady Morgan’s Name Is Left Out of Negotiation Rumors