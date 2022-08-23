‘RHONY’ Teased Newbie Lizzy Savetsky Described as ‘Tiny Girl With a Larger-Than-Life Personality’

The Real Housewives of New York City cast shakeup rumors have flooded the fandom since last season, but a glimpse of the new cast may be emerging. Apparently, Lizzy Savetsky will be joining the re-booted RHONY cast and was once described as “a tiny girl with a larger-than-life personality.”

Savetsky is a mother of three and is married to plastic surgeon, Dr. Ira Savetsky. She’s a verified Instagram influencer and often posts about her Jewish faith.

But who is the new RHONY cast member Lizzy Savetsky? According to a profile written about the Texas native, she has a big voice – literally.

New ‘RHONY’ cast member Lizzy Savetsky is a singer

Some Housewives, like Luann de Lesseps have embarked upon a singing career during their tenure on the series. But Savetsky apparently is a singer and, according to her father, she brought down the house with her voice.

Lizzy Savetsky | Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

“Lizzy was a tiny girl with a larger-than-life personality; she brought the house down on her first night and then every week for five years,” her father told The Texas Jewish Post in 2021.

He added, “She lives life in the spotlight and uses her megaphone to speak of Israel, Jewish issues and Torah. We couldn’t be prouder as she’s always driven the train and we just hang on going in unimagined directions.”

Her talent came in handy when she competed in the 2002 Miss Teen Texas pageant, where she came in as the third runner-up. She also competed in Miss Teen Duncanville. Plus, she was the soloist in the children’s choir.

She’s also an influencer with a focus on faith and fashion

Savetsky leverages her faith combined with fashion as an influencer. “For me, Judaism is very grounding,” she explained to D Magazine.

I can't think of a better way to bring in this next chapter in NYC than by speaking to such a beautiful, fresh group of Jewish young women at tonight's @YUNews orientation event! It was a joy to meet all the incoming students! The world better get ready! pic.twitter.com/slS1rqQy5q — Lizzy Savetsky (@LizzySavetsky) August 23, 2022

Just because it’s so much a huge part of my identity,” she said. “I also feel like having this platform has been such a gift to be able to make change in the world. And I think we have to be very careful with social media, because it can be this breeding ground for jealousy and showing off.”

“So I feel a lot of responsibility as somebody out there, putting my life out there, to be honest and to also delve a little bit deeper. And, you know, I use fashion as a way to get people’s attention,” she added.

Lizzy shifted from being fashion only to combine it with her faith

Bringing her Jewish faith to her fashion choices and influencer status was somewhat new in early 2022. But she said her followers are into it.

“My audience has been incredibly receptive to this new shift,” she told D Magazine. “They are thirsty for real content. I think especially where we are in the world right now, it’s not enough to just be a beautiful girl with really expensive pieces and great fashion tastes. We want to see the whole person. We want vulnerability. I’ve been so grateful that the social media world has been shifting in that direction. You know, we had the Black Lives Matter movement, and there’s been just like a lot of rampant anti-Semitism in the past couple years, and people have taken to social media to stand up for themselves.”