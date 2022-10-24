‘RHOP’ Alum Katie Rost Checks Herself Into Rehab

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost appeared during season 7’s premiere episode for the first time in three seasons. She has since shared her decision to check herself into rehab.

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost appeared in season 7, after a three-season break from the franchise, during the premiere episode at a Karen Huger event.

Sporting a shaved head, she didn’t have much camera time, although it did capture her jokingly grabbing Karen’s husband’s butt. Shortly before the next episode aired, Rost took to Instagram to reveal her upcoming plans to check herself into rehab “to kick alcohol and Adderall in a medical setting.”

According to the Potomac native, she has taken the medication since she was 12 for ADHD. The reality TV star intends to share her healing journey as she doesn’t feel embarrassed to admit she’s seeking help for prescriptions that no longer serve her.

She continued, noting she plans to remain completely honest regardless of how messy it might get. In another post, Rost uploaded a video of herself in a hospital bed, annoyed by the beeping sound. She explained that the hospital stay occurred in early October 2022 due to her fourth seizure. The RHOP alum has since uploaded a few more posts thanking her supporters.

Rost hasn’t returned to ‘RHOP’ since season 4

Originally from Potomac and raised by a wealthy family, Rost relocated to New York to pursue her modeling aspirations. In 2009, she joined The Vogue 100 List before tying the knot with her college sweetheart, James Orsini. They had a son before welcoming a set of twins two years later.

However, their relationship deteriorated, resulting in the RHOP alum moving back to Potomac to raise her kids as a single mother. She eventually met and got engaged to investment executive Andrew Martin, but it also didn’t work out. In 2016, Rost debuted as an original cast member on the Bravo installment.

At the premiere, you all better be watching #RHOP pic.twitter.com/kWFCszgQcl — Katie Rost (@KatieRost) January 18, 2016

But, she was quickly fired as a full-time Housewife. While the network never made a statement about it, she claimed it didn’t deem her storyline “exciting” enough in a now-deleted tweet.

Rost returned as a guest in season 2, took a break for season 3, and returned for season 4 as a friend of the show. She attended multiple trips with the other Housewives but didn’t until her recent season 7 brief appearance.

She made an appearance in ‘RHOP’ Season 7

Since last appearing on the show in 2019, Rost has remained mostly out of the Bravo community. However, she returned in March 2022 by reposting a meme from a Bravo fan account.

Additionally, she posted several pictures with newcomer Mia Thornton with the production crew and camera operators in the background, teasing her possible return to the reality TV series.

Rost also hinted at drama she might be involved in in the upcoming season, uploading another picture a day later with the caption, “Remember that time I came home and caused no drama, yeah me either. An actor acts.”

It’s unclear if the model will return for more episodes. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.

