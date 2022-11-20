‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby Denies Colorist Accusations, Says She’s Had a Problem With Everyone

The Real Housewives of Potomac has been shrouded in colorism controversy almost since the show’s inception. Ashley Darby recently denied the claims, citing her disagreements with nearly everyone on the cast as evidence.

Ashley Darby denies colorism accusations

Throughout the six-year run of The Real Housewives of Potomac, many fans have accused castmates, including Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, and Ashley Darby, of being a colorist.

For example, they’ve pointed out that Wendy Osefo is labeled as “aggressive” and not Robyn, who pointed her finger in Ashley’s face during an argument and stood up at Wendy when the ladies got into a heated exchange.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby Bragged About ‘Getting Paid’ Before Announcing Michael Darby Split

Additionally, others believe Ashley uses “micro-aggressive language and terms” when speaking to or about Candiace Dillard or Wendy, who have darker tones. The Maryland-based pageant queen denied the colorist claims in a recent Instagram story post.

She started the video by noting she didn’t want to address the accusations but felt she had to due to the amount of backlash. Ashley insisted she’s not a colorist as she has butt heads with nearly every Housewife on the show. The original cast member ended her response by noting she cares about her co-stars and that the hue of their skin tone has nothing to do with their disagreements.

Some fans believe Ashley is a colorist; others don’t think so

Some fans weren’t buying her response, as one fan called her out for being meaner to her darker-toned castmates.

Someone else called her “conniving” and a “liar,” as they pointed out her frequently referring to Candiace and Wendy as aggressive. Other viewers believe Ashley and don’t consider her a colorist as they think she lies about everyone. “There are others on the cast I suspect of this but not Ashley,” the Twitter user admitted.

Babes, remember I’ve told you – I had a wandering eye and really hurt Michael. That was rough then and this was challenging too. Have your opinions but know we learn more from these hard times than I could ever tell you. #rhop pic.twitter.com/22NGyUxpR7 — Ashley (@_AshleyDarby) September 28, 2020

Additionally, another fan pointed out “how hard” she went on Robyn and Juan Dixon during the first couple of seasons, which resulted in a heated altercation at Ashley’s restaurant. A few fans think Ashley’s response proves that she doesn’t understand colorism.

One user explained that the former pageant queen seems to have a “very narrow viewpoint and perspective on what colorism entails.” They continued, pointing out that a biracial woman with a lighter skin tone calling a woman with a darker skin tone “ferocious” is a microaggression.

Candiace Dillard has called out colorism on ‘RHOP’

Candiace has been vocal about her belief that colorism exists on RHOP within the cast and viewers, especially as she’s received a lopsided amount of hate from the viewers online.

After the November 6 episode, in which the ladies attended a Wendy-hosted “burn session” event, Candiace admitted she couldn’t accept that the political commentator should have to “own” criticism that she’s “condescending.”

All bs aside. I cannot receive that Wendy needs to “own” that she can be a little condescending…that she rolls her eyes or her neck, etc. EVERYONE in this group is a condescending a-hole (myself included). Wendy is just darker AND rebuts better than the majority. Stop it. #RHOP — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 7, 2022

RELATED: ‘RHOP’ Star Candiace Dillard Calls Herself ‘Unsonnable’ in Cryptic Tweet Ahead of Season 7

The “Drive Back” singer pointed out that all the Housewives also tend to patronize, including herself. “Wendy is just darker and rebuts better than the majority,” she insisted, implying she believes the criticism is rooted in colorism.

In a follow-up tweet, Candiace wondered why others feel so insulted “when a dark-skinned woman reads you” compared to a “white adjacent woman.” While some viewers agreed and believe Candiace and Wendy aren’t treated the same when they throw shade, others don’t consider it colorism. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.