‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby Reacts to Juan Dixon’s Cheating Scandal

As fans wait for The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Season 7 reunion special, there are still unanswered questions about the Juan Dixon cheating scandal. Regardless, Robyn has publicaly stood by her man, despite the embarrassment. But her castmate Ashley Darby is calling BS on Juan’s story.

(l-r) Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon | Eugene Gologursky/Bravo via Getty Images

Robyn Dixon shares Juan Dixon’s version of events in cheating scandal

Juan was accused of cheating on Robyn during season 7. Karen Huger came forward with allegations that he was seen publicly with another woman, and that Robyn was aware of the situation. But the Dixons denied the story.

Source: YouTube

In an episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast that aired after the episode, Robyn admitted to Juan inappropriately communicating with another woman. She claimed that he began conversing on social media with a woman from Canada. The woman came to Maryland claiming she did so to visit Juan and provided a hotel receipt showing that Juan paid for the room. But Robyn says the woman is lying.

According to Robyn, Juan told her the woman visited Maryland because she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player. The woman reportedly lost her credit card in casino and called Juan for help. Robyn claims Juan paid for the woman’s room out of kindness, and that nothing happened. She says she believes Juan’s story because the woman has tried to extort them financially and make herself famous via an attachment to Juan.

Ashley Darby doesn’t believe Juan Dixon’s version of cheating scandal

Fans aren’t the only people not buying Juan’s story. Robyn’s co-stars also have questions, including Darby. In an interview with Morally Corrupt, Darby says Juan’s story doesn’t make sense.

“I’d be lying if I said the story wasn’t fishy,” she expressed. “As they say, ‘the math isn’t mathing’ for a lot of it. “Why did the woman come down? Why did she and Juan ever connect? Why did he feel the need to help her? All of those things just start sounding really murky, and some part of me thinks that Robyn just really wants to believe that.”

Source: YouTube

Darby further explains that she believes Robyn wants to give Juan a chance. “Part of me thinks that Robyn is not lying, and she just really believes this cause she wants to give Juan the benefit of the doubt,” she added.

Darby has had her own experiences in her eight-year marriage to her estranged husband, Michael. He was sued by a former cameraman on the show for federal sexual assault after he claimed Michael gropped him. Michael was also accused of having affairs with men and women. Darby says the last straw was Michael asking her for a threesome after she ended their open marriage and preferred monogamy. Michael also cheated on Ashley during her pregnancy with their first son.

Fans petition to have Robyn Dixon fired from the show for hiding Juan Dixon’s cheating scandal

Because Robyn lied about the affair on the show, fans have been outraged and demanded she’s not asked back for Season 8. Additionally, they are upset that her and Juan’s wedding wasn’t shown in-depth on the show. They accuse Robyn of hiding her real life while exposing secrets and rumors about her co-stars to keep her skeletons buried.

Robyn told Andy Cohen during an episode of Watch What Happens Live that she didn’t admit to the affair because it wasn’t something she was dealing with in present time. She also says Huger’s version of events were not accurate.