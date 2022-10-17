‘RHOP’: Ashley Darby on Split From Michael Darby -‘We’re Just Not Really Compatible’

As The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby processes her split from her longtime husband Michael, fans are wondering how things will play out on Season 7 of the show. In the first few episodes, Ashley hasn’t delved into exactly what triggered her decision to separate, especially since she’s forgiven Michael for his previous indiscretions. But Ashley says their split may have been a long time coming and attributes it to them simply growing apart.

Ashley Darby opens up about how incompatible she and her estranged husband Michael have become

The Darby’s’ marriage has always been a hot topic on the show. For years, Michael has been accused of infidelity, and his sexuality has even been questioned. Ashley always stood by him. But after eight years of marriage and two children, she announced their separation. The TikTok enthusiast says there are a number of contributing factors to their split.

“We’re just really different. I mean, 22-year-old Ashley, who he met. That is who I think Michael wanted,” she explained to PEOPLE Magazine while attending BravoCon. “And think about it. He’s in his 60s. So when I met him, he was in his 50s. He was pretty who he is.”

She added: “I was still learning, and my sexuality was still evolving and changing. So now I am who I am. We’re just not really compatible.” Regarding her evolving sexuality, Ashley has been open on the show about her and Michael inviting third parties into their marriage at times. But after becoming a mother, she preferred monogamy, which Michael clearly didn’t want to abide by.

The reality star previously admitted to hesitations on going through with the divorce

Ashley and Michael continue living together in their Virginia condo. While her co-stars believe it’s not in her best interest to continue cohabitating with Michael, she insists she’s moving forward with buying a home for her and their children…with Michael’s input. The situation is confusing to her friends, and even perplexing for her as it brings about mixed emotions.

“I thought it would get easier, but it’s been about six months now, and it’s still so hard,” she said, as The Jasmine Brand reports. “There’s some moments of missing our relationship, and when I see him being a really good dad, it’s like, ‘Oh man, could I? Should I?’ because he is still a great dad and a hands-on parent, and that’s what I find so attractive about him.”

Virginia law requires a full-year separation before a divorce can be granted. Whether or not Ashley goes through with it has yet to be determined.

She’s open to dating and exchanged numbers with a fellow Bravo star

As Ashley figures things out personally, she says she’s open to dating, but it scares her. “When I was dating before Michael, there was no online dating — the whole landscape looked so different and honestly, it’s petrifying now,” she explained. “The stories I hear and all these wolves in sheeps’ clothing. I’m definitely going very, very snail-paced slow. I’m a little scared.”

In the meantime, while attending BravoCon, the newly single RHOP star admitted at the convention that she exchanged numbers with fellow Bravolebrity Luke Gulbranson. He’s a cast member of Summer House.

