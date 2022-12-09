‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett Calls Out Cast’s ‘Hypocrisy’ For Siding With Mia Thornton in Drink Throwing Incident

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac have been disgusted by some of the cast member’s behavior this season. Since Mia Thornton’s attack on Wendy Osefo, social media users have been discussing the escalation of physical violence on the show, and their hypocritical attitude in this situation versus Monique Samuels’ attack on Candiace Dillard Bassett. Now, Dillard Bassett is also calling her co-stars out for their hypocritical analysis.

Cast sides with Mia Thornton after she throws drink in Wendy Osefo’s face

Thornton and Osefo had verbal spat while on a cast trip to Miami. In celebration of Karen Huger’s birthday, Thornton held a private dinner at his South Beach restaurant. The ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey told her that he has “beef” with Osefo, which Thornton opted to confront Osefo about.

While discussing the subject, Thornton became upset and aggressively threw a drink in Osefo’s face. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon edged things on, with Dixon encouraging Osefo to fight back though Osefo never physically retaliated.

Dixon even pulled out her phone to record Osefo’s reaction. She also called Osefo an antagonizer.

Candiace Dillard Bassett says the cast is hypocritical

Many viewers blasted the cast, most notably Dixon and Bryant, for being nonchalant about physical violence. Things were magnified even further when they compared Bryant and Dixon’s reaction to Monique Samuels’ attack on Dillard Bassett, and icing Samuels out of the group as a result. But the same attitude wasn’t shown to Thornton.

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Dillard Bassett said that she was shocked by the drink-throwing incident. Due to her past incident, she’s happy she was not in Miami. “I’ve said many times that I’m so happy that I was not there because I don’t know what I would have done. I might have thrown something on Mia just out of anger,” she said. “I did not see the whole episode until over the weekend cause I was working so much. I’m appalled, I’m disgusted. It makes me really, really angry at Gizelle and my friend Robyn because I feel like they.”

Andy Cohen asked Dillard Bassett: “Cause you feel like they were being hypocritical?” And Dillard Bassett answered firmly: “Very much so, very much so. You can’t go from, ‘We reject violence,’ to then, ‘Well she deserved it.’ You can’t do that, you either stand by it or you don’t. You can’t change it because you don’t like somebody. Your morals are in the wind. That’s bull…that’s BS.”

Robyn Thornton says Mia Thornton and Monique Samuels’ attacks are different

After much backlash about the way Dixon instigated the fight, she spoke with TODAY. She says she wishes her “true” reaction would have come off differently, alleging she was trying to protect Osefo from retaliating for the sake of her career.

In response to the incident being similar to Samuels and Dillard Bassett, Dixon disagrees. “I don’t even understand the comparison. To me, it was two totally different things,” she said. “In my opinion, throwing water on someone’s face is messed up. But to equate it to Monique grabbing Candiace and punching her multiple times, I just couldn’t make the connection.”

Dixon added: “It just didn’t turn into that situation. Like we weren’t like, ‘Oh my god, Mia’s horrible, or Wendy did this.’ It wasn’t one of those things where we were taking sides. It was just like, ‘okay, this has got to stop. With the Monique thing, the violence was not OK, but I was more upset about what happened afterward with the social media, the manipulation, the lying, and all of that.”