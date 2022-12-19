‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett is Starting as a Sexy Housewife in a New Thrilling Drama

Not too many reality stars seamlessly transition from reality TV to a successful career in entertainment. Cardi B and the Kardashians are just a few who have been able to capitalize on their 15-mins of fame from their respective shows, and now Candiace Dillard Bassett can add herself to the list. The Real Housewives of Potomac star is currently on tour promoting her new music while also shining as an actress in a new seductive role.

Candiace Dillard Bassett poses on award show red carpet

The ‘RHOP’ star is in a new scripted series on ALLBLK

Dillard Bassett stars in a new scripted drama series, HUSH, which airs on ALLBLK. She plays in the steamy drama alongside veteran actress Joyful Drake, Caryn Ward Ross, fellow reality star Erica Mena, and television personality and trans activist TS Madison. The eight-episode series premiered on the platform on Dec. 1.

Produced by husband and wife showrunner team Chuck and Bree West, HUSH follows the story of Dr. Draya Logan (Drake), who is a top marriage and sex therapist while balancing work as a TV personality and best-selling author. The self-proclaimed “relationship fixer” juggles midnight house calls for sex parties gone wrong involving the elite before the gossip hits the blogs. She also counsels couples on the edge of breakups.

Dr. Logan is the gatekeeper of everyone’s secrets, but after launching a research project about why women cheat, things unravel and have deadly consequences. Dillard Bassett stars as one of her clients, Syleena Gibson, who is a devoted trophy wife married to one of D.C.’s most eligible bachelors in their first year of marriage. Gibson doesn’t believe men are capable of monogamy, so she goes the extra length to keep her man happy, as long as she’s involved.

Candiace Dillard Bassett talks about her new role

The petite RHOP star is used to having verbal wars with the best of them on her Bravo show, but HUSH is a different element. A married woman herself, Dillard Bassett knows what it means to be a devoted wife, but her thoughts on extramarital activity don’t align with the role she plays in the ALLBLK series. That’s the reason she wanted to participate in the project.

“For me, I love creating characters who look like me, who are layered and multifaceted and are going to show the world that Black women are not monoliths,” Dillard Bassett told BOSSIP of why she was attracted to this specific role. “That is what these characters are going to show you, you be can be flawed, and a lil’ trifling and intelligent and whip-smart and scrappy and all those things can go together and create a beautiful Black woman who is gonna give you a little Scandal, a lil’ Hush of a situation.”

Dillard Bassett can also probably relate to the counseling aspect of the script as she grew up with a mother who works as a therapist and owns her own practice. Their emotional mother-daughter sessions have played out on the show.

She’s also currently on tour promoting her debut album

Dillard Bassett is busy juggling her acting career, reality TV commitments, and her singing career. She toured as an opening act for Faith Evans, and she is currently on her first tour at venues throughout the country promoting her debut album, Deep Spaces. It’s good to see a reality star using the platform for something other than perpetuating the drama. Maybe she’ll win a Grammy one day!