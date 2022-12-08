‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett on Husband Chris’ Emotional Reaction to Rumors – ‘He Was Feeling Defeated’

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is proving that Candiace Dillard Bassett is ride or die for her husband, Chris. After coming against multiple allegations of potential misconduct with the other ladies, the Bassetts are united. But behind the scenes, Candiace admits her husband has not taken things easily.

(l-r) Chris Bassett, Candiace Dillard Bassett | Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Chris Bassett is up against damaging allegations this season on ‘RHOP’

In the Season 7 trailer, Gizelle Bryant shares details about what she says went down between her and Chris. Ashley Darby later tells Robyn Dixon that she received a social media message from Bassett that she felt was inappropriate, though Dixon shoots down both instances and says the two are looking too deep into things. But according to Bryant, Chris acted as if he was “down with it,” which translates into him trying to be sneaky with her behind his wife’s back.

Source: YouTube

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Says Beef With Candiace Dillard Bassett is ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

Per Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Chris asked her if they could chat with Candiace in her room. When they got to the room, Bryant says she wasn’t comfortable being in the room alone with a married man and suggested they speak elsewhere. But, they never had the conversation.

Bryant also notes that Chris didn’t corner her nor come on to her, but that she had a “funny feeling.” Candiace accused Bryant of conjuring up the story for the show and unfairly negatively maligning her husband by hinting that he was sexually inappropriate.

Candiace Dillard Bassett opens up about her husband’s emotional reaction to the drama

Chris has vehemently denied the allegations. He’s done so via Tweets and in lives on social media. The chef believes his wife’s co-stars are bored with their own lives and using him to secure a spot on the show.

But Candiace says the situation has impacted them as a couple on a deep level. She says the ordeal has “tested” her as a wife.

Source: YouTube

When speaking to PEOPLE Magazine about how she and Chris handled things behind the scenes, Cadnaice admits it’s been emotionally taxing. She told the outlet that Chris took it hard.

“I had to really shoulder him and catch him while he was going through every emotion,” she said. “He was feeling defeated, people were questioning his character, questioning who he is as a human and as a man, questioning his common sense and just following this futile narrative that has no weight. But Chris, for me, has been always been a rock; like a mountain. And so I learned from watching him just how important it was to give him that steady support and to show him, ‘I got you.'”

She says her co-stars are making up stories for the show

The relationship between Candiace and Bryant may be over for good. The once-budding friendship she developed with Darby is also up in the air due to this situation. More than anything, Candiace says she’s shocked by the lengths her co-stars will go for entertainment value.

In her appearance on Reality With the King podcast, she was asked by Carlos King about Chris and Bryant’s flirty relationship. She claimed it never raised a red flag. “Gizelle is very flirty with Chris,” she explained. “And Chris flirts back with Gizelle, and this happens in front of me. It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p–ss. Why would he want that when he has this?”