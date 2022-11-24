‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Bassett Shades Monique Samuels After Samuels Speaks on Mia Thornton Drink Throwing

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are still talking about Mia Thornton’s infamous drink toss in Wendy Osefo’s face. Many have compared the aftermath to that of Monique Samuels’ physical altercation with Candiace Dillard Bassett in Season 5. Samuels has since spoken out in praise of Osefo for handling the situation without retaliation. But Dillard Bassett is not here for Samuels’ relocation of events.

Monique Samuels praises Wendy Osefo after getting a drink thrown in her face by Mia Thornton

Samuels hit Dillard Bassett in the heat of a verbal debate during a cast trip to a winery. The moment escalated amid their co-stars’ interjections and their constant arguing throughout the season. Samuels apologized at the reunion taping but stood her ground in her belief that Dillard Bassett provoked her.

Osefo scolded Samuels for her part in the fight. Samuels says she’s happy with how Osefo handled her own incident with Thornton. “I don’t know the entire story, but I applaud Wendy for not getting physical as I did after I was hit in the face with a glass,” she told The Neighbhorood Talk. “She had every reason to defend herself after being splashed in the face and then apparently hit with a purse, and she chose to use her words instead.

She added: “One thing Wendy said to me back then at Karen’s home was she would never get physical, she would use her words. Clearly, she lived up to that statement in this moment. I told her at the season 5 reunion she and her family would be next,” said Monique. “The hate with some of those women is not for the camera. They’re real life miserable. One thing Wendy should understand is that it’s not about her actions or lack there of, she could have sat there quietly and they still would have found reason to ice her out.”

Candiace Dillard Bassett shades Monique Samuels and says she’s still lying about what happened

Dillard Bassett has always maintained Samuels skewed the fight in her favor by leaking false information to the blogs. Video footage from the fight also shows that Samuels made physical contact with Dillard Bassett first. The “Drive Back” singer is furious over Samuels’ recent claims that the fight started after she hit Samuels with a wine glass.

"This —- is still…NO ONE HIT YOU WITH A GLASS. LET THE LIE GO," she wrote in a Tweet captured by Jay's Reality Blog.

“This —- is still…NO ONE HIT YOU WITH A GLASS. LET THE LIE GO,” she wrote in a Tweet captured by Jay’s Reality Blog. She also threw shade at Samuels for speaking on the Thornton/Osefo drama when she’s no longer on the show.

“The unemployment line will really have you saying anything for access to a check or the prospect of one. We are STILL bored,” she added in another Tweet.

Mia Thornton apologizes to Wendy Osefo

Most viewers are on Osefo’s side, and Thornton has been on the receiving end of a lot of heat on social media. After a brief break from posting, she apologized and alleged that social media users are now threatening her and her family. She seemingly hints at not returning to the show.