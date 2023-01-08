‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Thinks Castmates Who Benefit From Colorism Have a ‘Responsibility’ to Address It

Accusations of colorism have surrounded The Real Housewives of Potomac since it debuted in 2016. Cast member Candiace Dillard agrees and believes the other Housewives who benefit from it have a “responsibility” to call it out.

In a January 2023 interview with producer Carlos King, The Real Housewives of Potomac star Candiace Dillard acknowledged the colorism she and many viewers believe is prevalent within the series. She admitted she hadn’t experienced overt colorism before appearing on the reality TV series because she grew up in a “predominately white spaces.”

Pointing out that colorism is usually “felt within your own community,” Dillard feels as though she didn’t notice it until joining the cast of RHOP. According to the “Drive Back” singer, she believes the viewers react more negatively to her behaving in a way similar to Ashley Darby.

“I do not acknowledge Sesame Street characters. They are make believe. They belong at Sesame Street. Next.” @TherealCANDIACE giving us the best confessionals (maybe ever?!) this season ?? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/TwskJhMJMs — Jared Alexander (@heyyitsjared) January 2, 2023

She pointed out that many have called her “aggressive,” whereas Darby has gotten into castmates’ faces. The reality TV star admitted the backlash initially confused her until she spoke with her friends, who helped her understand it as colorism. Dillard also pointed out a reunion in which host Andy Cohen asked the women if they thought colorism was an issue on the show, noting most of them replied “no.”

While Dillard admitted she thinks the viewers perpetrate it more than the cast, she still feels the other Housewives who benefit from colorism have a “responsibility” to acknowledge it. The singer noted the others haven’t done that yet, which she considers a “disservice.” Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon recently acknowledged the issue in an interview with Sherri Shepherd, dismissing it as “foolishness.”

Dillard has been vocal about colorism

Since joining the cast in season 3, it appears that Dillard has received a lopsided amount of hate from the viewers online.

After the November 6 episode, in which the Housewives attended a “burn session” event hosted by Wendy Osefo, Dillard tweeted that her castmate shouldn’t have to accept criticism that she’s “condescending.”

If a statement was a person….??‍♀️?? pic.twitter.com/y96VWJbnsR — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) May 17, 2022

The reality TV star pointed out that all the castmates tend to patronize others as well, including herself. She claimed, “Wendy is just darker and rebuts better than the majority,” implying she believes the criticism is rooted in colorism.

In a follow-up tweet, Dillard questioned why others feel insulted “when a dark-skinned woman reads you” compared to a white woman. While some viewers agreed and think Dillard and Osefo are treated more harshly when they throw shade, others don’t believe it’s colorism.

Ashley Darby has denied being a colorist

Some fans have accused Bryant, Dixon, and Darby of being colorists throughout the show’s six-year run.

For example, many viewers note that Osefo is labeled as “aggressive” instead of Dixon, who has pointed her finger at Darby’s face during an argument.

We can always count on @_AshleyDarby to move this show forward, and that’s why she’s the MVP of #RHOP ? pic.twitter.com/NcPrQ3MOq5 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 1, 2020

Additionally, they’ve accused Darby of using “micro-aggressive language and terms” when speaking about Dillard or Osefo.

However, the Housewife denied the claims in a video she uploaded to her Instagram story. She insisted she wasn’t a colorist due to her past butting heads with nearly every cast member. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.