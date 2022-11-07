‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Says ‘Condescending’ Criticism of Wendy Osefo Is Rooted in Colorism

The cast has criticized the Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo for being “condescending.” Wanting to move forward with the ladies after a heated interaction with Robyn Dixon, Wendy accepted it and attempted to move forward by hosting a burn session for the group. However, it ended up going left when a shouting match ensued. Following the episode, co-star and singer Candice Dillard admitted she thought the criticism of Wendy was rooted in colorism. Some fans agreed, while others think she’s reaching.

Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon are butting heads during ‘RHOP’ Season 7

After participating in Ashley Darby’s hosted pole class, Wendy Osefo and Robyn Dixon had a heated exchange at the dance studio.

Robyn had an issue with how Wendy approached her at Karen Huger’s spring party, and the ladies argued.

The Green-Eyed Bandit invited everyone to a Family Fun Day in front of Wendy but intentionally excluded her. Wanting to prove it was about the kids, Robyn asked Candiace Dillard to bring Wendy’s children as she still didn’t want to deal with her co-star.

However, Wendy felt uncomfortable with the situation and declined the offer. Speaking with Ashley and Karen at a tulip farm, the political commentator noted she wanted to move forward with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn.

Wendy hosted a burn session for the group

In a confessional, she admitted she could be “condescending,” and a flashback reminded the audience of the times Housewives have told Wendy how she comes across.

Therefore, the political commentator came up with an idea to invite the ladies to an event where they would feel safe revealing their issues with each other.

At the Burn Session, where the cast would express their thoughts about each other on a piece of paper and burn it, Robyn and Wendy ended up getting into it again.

Robyn insisted she never needed anyone to separate her from Wendy when they got into it at the dance studio and called Charrisse Jackson Jordan, who was there, to corroborate. Although the original Housewife agreed with Robyn, a flashback proved otherwise. The conversation got heated, and ultimately Robyn decided to walk away, comparing them to oil and water.

Candiace Dillard thinks ‘condescending’ criticism of Wendy Osefo is rooted in colorism

Candiace live tweeted with the episode and admitted she couldn’t accept that Wendy should have to “own” if she’s patronizing.

The singer pointed out that all the cast members, including herself, tend to be condescending at times. “Wendy is just darker and rebuts better than the majority,” she claimed, implying the criticism is rooted in colorism.

All bs aside. I cannot receive that Wendy needs to “own” that she can be a little condescending…that she rolls her eyes or her neck, etc. EVERYONE in this group is a condescending a-hole (myself included). Wendy is just darker AND rebuts better than the majority. Stop it. #RHOP — CANDIACE (@TherealCANDIACE) November 7, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, she questioned why people feel insulted “when a dark-skinned woman reads you” compared to a “white adjacent woman.” Candiace closed with, “those are your problems.”

While some agreed with her and believe throwing shade is a “bigger problem” when it comes from Candiace and Wendy, others think she’s misusing colorism. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.