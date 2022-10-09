‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard on Gizelle Bryant Accusing Her Husband of Flirting With Her – ‘Chris Doesn’t Want Gizelle’s 50-Year-Old P-ss’

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premieres on Oct. 9, and once again, Gizelle Bryant is at the center of much of the drama. Last season, Bryant was at odds with Wendy Osefo over rumors about Osefo’s husband. And this time around, Bryant is coming for the marriage between Candiace Dillard and Chris Bassett, and Dillard isn’t having it. In fact, Dillard feels Bryant’s claims that her husband allegedly hit on her are delusional.

Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard | Shannon Finney/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Gizelle Bryant accuses Candiace Dillard’s husband of being inappropriate with her

In the Season 7 trailer, Bryant shares details with her co-stars about alleged interactions with Bassett. Ashley Darby tells Robyn Dixon that she received a social media message from Bassett at 2:40 a.m., telling her to meet him at his hotel and questions his motives. The message then gets to Dillard and Bassett, and all hell breaks loose.

Source: YouTube

Now, Bryant says things between her and Dillard are less than stellar. “We were in a good place when we finished ‘Potomac,’ so I thought,” she told Page Six, adding that their participating in Season 3 of Ultimate Girls Trip “didn’t end up well.” Regarding where they stand today, Bryant notes: “And currently today, we’re not in a good place at all.”

Dillard and Bassett also sent shade Bryant’s way on social media. Neither of them currently follows Bryant on Instagram anymore.

Candiace Dillard says her husband doesn’t want Gizelle Bryant

Dillard says her relationship with Bryant is seemingly fractured after everything that occurred filming Season 7. Moreso, she’s not paying attention to Bryant’s allegations.

Source: YouTube

She appeared on Carlos King’s Reality With the Tea podcast and was asked by King if Chris is attracted to Gizelle after noting the men on the show have a crush on the green-eyed beauty. Dillard responded: “You would have to ask him that. I would say no. We had an event at Karen’s [Karen Huger] house two years ago. It was a couple’s date day. And one of the questions was if you had to sleep with someone else in this group or if you had to date someone else in this group…something like that. Who would it be? And everyone answered [Gizelle], except for Eddie [Osefo] because Wendy [Osefo] was giving him the eyes.”

She says that despite the flirty relationship, it doesn’t raise a red flag for her. “For me…Chris said Gizelle. And I also guessed Gizelle only because…Gizelle is very flirty with Chris,” she explained. “And Chris flirts back with Gizelle and this happens in front of me. It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p–ss. Why would he want that when he has this?”

Gizelle Bryant has been accused of causing issues in people’s marriages before

In season 6, Osefo and Bryant’s friendship fell apart when Bryant brought a rumor to the show about Osefo’s husband being inappropriate with Instagram models. Osefo went on a tangent about how Bryant deflects from sharing her own story and dating life because it’s nonexistent and focuses on trying to tear other people’s marriages down.

“I’m not mad at the blogs,” she tells Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. “Everyone has to eat. Do you, you know? I’m not mad at it because we know our truth. And I’m confident in my marriage. It doesn’t matter. But in the same token, you have a level of expectation from your friends and you don’t think that your friends will ever give life to a lie. If anything, they will quell it because they’re your friends.” She added that she was “wrongful in having high expectations” of Bryant.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Candiace Dillard Reportedly Isn’t Happy With Season 7 Contract Offer