‘RHOP’: Cast and Fans Discuss ‘Crack’ in Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon’s Friendship

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac have watched the alliance between Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon since the start of the show. The two have been accused of being leaders of the mean-girl pack, and many say Dixon blindly follows behind Bryant’s antics. But this season, there’s been a slight shift. And their co-stars and viewers have taken notice.

Robyn Dixon disagrees with Gizelle Bryant’s accusations against another housewife’s husband this season – as well as Bryant sharing her information

The once-close friendship between Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett has fallen apart. Bryant has accused Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, of making her feel uncomfortable. According to Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Bassett asked her if they could chat about his wife in her room. When they got to the room, Bryant alleges she realized they were alone and wasn’t comfortable with the optics due to Bassett being a married man.

She says she doesn’t remember the context of their conversation but asked him to leave. Bryant also notes that Bassett didn’t corner her nor come on to her, but that she had a “funny feeling.” When she brought the information to Dillard Bassett, she became enraged.

Dillard Bassett accused Bryant of conjuring up the story for the show and maligning her husband in an unfair way. Dixon also disagreed with Bryant’s stance and felt the ordeal was taken out of context. Bassett accused Bryant of creating drama for the show and even pointed out that it’s Bryant who has been inappropriate with him in the past by making comments about his genital area.

Karen Huger says there’s a crack in the friendship between the green-eyed bandits

During Bryant and Huger’s conversation, the self-proclaimed grand dame tells Bryant that she should have spoken to Dillard Bassett off-camera and not in the presence of her co-stars. Bryant shocks her with her response. “I didn’t bring it to the entire group,” Bryant snaps. “Who brought it to the group?” Huger asks. “Robyn Dixon,” Bryant alleges.

“Robyn went to Mia [Thornton] with your story? How do you feel about that?” Huger asks. “I actually have not discussed that with Robyn,” Bryant notes.

In her confessional, Huger views the situation between Bryant and Dixon as an issue in their friendship. “Of course, there are cracks in the green-eyed bandits,” Huger laughs when speaking to a producer. “I’m sorry. But it is cracked. And we all see it,” she adds.

Fans weigh in on potential rift between Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon

For the past six seasons, Dixon has been accused of being Bryant’s lap dog. Many fans believe she follows behind Bryant’s antics and aligns herself with Bryant to the detriment of her own friendships with the cast. But as viewers watch this season unfold, they feel Dixon has found her voice and is beginning to stand on their own.

Some are happy about Dixon standing firm in her own beliefs. Others wonder how it’ll impact her and Bryant’s friendship, primarily as they work together on the Reasonably Shady podcast.

“Robyn and Gizelle frenemies storyline creeping in soon, and I need it now #RHOP,” one Twitter user commented. “I am so proud of Robyn for starting to recognize that Gizelle is a snake…she’s dirty going after marriages all the time! #RHOP,” another commented. “I gotta give credit when it’s due, Robyn is CHECKED IN this season! She’s speaking her mind fr and breaking that blind allegiance she has to Gizelle #RHOP,” another chimed in.

New episodes of RHOP airs every Sunday at 8p EST on Bravo.

