‘RHOP’: Fans Think They Know Which Housewife’s Husband Made Karen Huger Uncomfortable

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger revealed a cast member made her feel uncomfortable by squeezing her very tightly. She didn’t share his identity, but many fans are convinced they already know.

Karen Huger said a castmate’s husband made her feel uncomfortable

According to Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, tried to privately talk with her in a room, making her uncomfortable.

She shared the story with Karen Huger, who revealed a similar experience in an early episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7. The Grand Dame said a situation happened with a cast member’s husband three years ago in which he hugged her so tightly that it felt as though her breasts touched her back. “That’s uncomfortable; that’s touching,” she added.

Karen elaborated on the incident further in a confessional. She explained she had already talked with her minister and husband about it and concluded that the man in question “had too much to drink.”

The Grande Dame claimed others witnessed the exchange and didn’t consider it a big enough deal to bring up. When the producers asked for the mystery man’s identity, Karen opted not to answer.

Many fans think Karen is talking about Gordon Thornton

Following the episode, several viewers admitted they thought Mia Thornton’s husband, Gordon was the person in question.

“G was clearly the husband Karen was talking about,” one fan noted, with another “betting” on it. Someone else pointed out that it seems as though Karen is always “running away” from him, and another recalled Gordon appearing to be “awfully obsessed” with the Grande Dame when he joined the cast.

One viewer pointed out that Karen mentioned the incident happened three years ago, and Mia became a full-time Housewife in 2021.

However, it’s worth noting that Karen knew Mia before introducing her to the group. Therefore, the incident could have happened before the newcomer joined the cast. During season 6, Gordon got drunk during a cast trip to the Chesapeake Bay and made a few of the Houseguests uncomfortable, namely Karen, as he repeatedly stuck his tongue out at her.

G flirted with Karen while drunk during ‘RHOP’ Season 6

Shortly after arriving at the Virginia-based house, Gordon began taking shots with his castmates and started to let loose.

He began talking about his “open marriage” with Mia and making suggestive comments that caught Candiace and Wendy off guard. The usually reserved businessman also told his wife to “shut the f*** up,” shocking the others who thought it wasn’t appropriate.

I can already Mia’s husband Gordon finna be a problem…G finna set it off, Michael Darby style #RHOP pic.twitter.com/PMXbFRTU89 — TheLimitDoesNotExist (@sylviamphofe) October 4, 2021

Additionally, G flirted with a few Housewives, including Ashley Darby and Karen. His behavior annoyed some of the women, especially as he got drunker throughout the night, but the husbands appeared to enjoy him, namely Candiace’s husband, Chris.

After the episode aired, Wendy and Candiace spoke about Gordon’s behavior during the after-show. Wendy believes their open marriage is proof of how “insecure” she is, and Candiace thinks Mia “pretends” to be OK with their arrangement. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.