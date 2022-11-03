‘RHOP’: Gizelle Bryant Says Beef With Candiace Dillard Bassett is ‘Blown Out of Proportion’

The Real Housewives of Potomac is bringing the heat in Season 7, and once again, Gizelle Bryant is at the center. But this time around, her friendship with Candiace Dillard Bassett is in jeopardy. Bryant made accusations about Dillard Bassett’s husband, Chris, that they both deny. But Bryant says her co-star’s emotional immaturity makes things go further than they need to.

Gizelle Bryant accuses Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband of uncomfortable interaction

In the Season 7 trailer, Bryant shares details with her co-stars about what she says went down between her and Chris. Ashley Darby tells Robyn Dixon that she received a social media message from Bassett at 2:40 a.m., telling her to meet him at his hotel while questioning his motives for doing so.

According to Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Chris asked her if they could chat about Candiace in her room. When they got to the room, Bryant claims she wasn’t comfortable with the optics due to Bassett being a married man and them being in the room alone.

She says she doesn’t remember their conversation but claims she asked Chris to leave. Bryant also notes that Chris didn’t corner her nor come on to her, but that she had a “funny feeling.” Candiace accused Bryant of conjuring up the story for the show and maligning her husband in an unfair way.

The award-winning book author says Candiace Dillard Bassett is dragging out their issue

As the season continues to unfold, Candiace seemingly becomes more enraged at the ordeal and has been making her feelings known on social media. While Bryant has stayed relatively silent on social media, she has expressed disappointment with Candiace’s actions in interviews. While speaking with Carlos King on his Reality With the King podcast, Bryant said of the feud, “I think Candiace has made this a bigger issue and a bigger deal than Gizelle.”

Bryant added, “This was blown out of proportion for no reason. And no, I’m not tryna make Chris Bassett look bad. But sir, and I’m speaking to everybody, whatever you do in this world, you gotta own it. You made somebody feel uncomfortable. Just own it, apologize, and keep it moving. It’s not that big of a deal.”

Bryant says after telling Candiace how she felt, she figured it would be over with. But things dragged on. “She’s trying to save face, I guess…the reason I wasn’t gonna say anything, because no one’s ever asked me why weren’t you going to say anything Gizelle? But it’s because Candiace is emotionally very immature…emotionally I know she has a hard time processing anything and we’ve seen it. And everything I’ve known about her, she’s emotionally like in high school,” she concluded.

Candiace Dillard Bassett says she feels sorry for Gizelle Bryant

The relationship between Candiace and Bryant may be over. Candiace is floored by Bryant’s accusations.

In her own appearance on Reality With the Tea podcast, she was aksed by King if Chris is attracted to Gizelle after noting the men on the show have a crush on the green-eyed beauty. Candiace responded: “You would have to ask him that. I would say no. We had an event at Karen’s [Karen Huger] house two years ago. It was a couple’s date day. And one of the questions was if you had to sleep with someone else in this group or if you had to date someone else in this group…something like that. Who would it be? And everyone answered [Gizelle], except for Eddie [Osefo] because Wendy [Osefo] was giving him the eyes.”

She says that despite the flirty relationship, it doesn’t raise a red flag for her. In fact, she gave Bryant a pass. “For me…Chris said Gizelle. And I also guessed Gizelle only because…Gizelle is very flirty with Chris,” she explained. “And Chris flirts back with Gizelle and this happens in front of me. It has never given me pause or made me feel threatened in any kind of way because Chris does not want Gizelle’s 50-year-old p–ss. Why would he want that when he has this?”