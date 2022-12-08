‘RHOP’: How Candiace Dillard Bassett Feels About Gizelle Bryant – ‘She’s a Big, Fat Liar’

The friendship between The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett is currently non-existent thanks to Bryant’s allegations about Candiace’s husband, Chris. Not only does Candiace believe Gizelle is a liar, but she also says the future of their friendship depends on Bryant’s actions moving forward.

Gizelle Bryant accused Candiace Dillard Bassett’s husband of making her uncomfortable

The drama between Bryant and the Bassetts leaked long before the season premiered. But the Season 7 trailer hinted at what was to come. Once the season premiered, Bryant shared details about what she says went down between her and Chris. Ashley Darby later relayed to Robyn Dixon that she received a social media message from Bassett that she felt was inappropriate. Dixon believed both instances were innocent on Chris’ behalf. But according to Bryant, Chris acted as if he was “down with it,” which implies he tried to be sneaky with her behind his wife’s back.

According to Bryant, following the Season 6 reunion taping, Chris asked her if they could chat about Candiace. She claims he asked to do so in her room. When they got to the room, Bryant says she wasn’t comfortable being in the room alone with a married man. They never had the conversation.

Bryant also insists that Chris didn’t corner her nor come on to her, but that she had a “funny feeling.” Candiace accused Bryant of conjuring up the story for the show and unfairly negatively maligning her husband by hinting that he was sexually inappropriate.

Candiace Dillard Bassett says Gizelle Bryant is a liar who doesn’t have her own storyline

The Grammy Recording Academy member and her husband both deny Bryant’s claims. Their friendship is currently non-existent as a result.

Bryant has since claimed that Candiace blew the whole ordeal out of proportion. But Candiace is calling BS. “She is a big, fat liar to put it kindly,” she told PEOPLE Magazine. “And I think it’s gaslighting on another level to tap dance on my intelligence and accuse me of blowing it out of proportion when you have used very specific buzzwords that lend themselves to sexual misconduct allegations.”

Moreso, Candiace says Bryant’s antics are not new. “I’ve seen Gizelle … get away with not authentically sharing most of her life for seven seasons,” she claimed. “And that’s the unfortunate thing for everybody. You have created this entire platform and really spit on the work that women have done to create a Me Too movement for ratings because you have no real business to share. And at the point where you have run out of real, authentic stuff to share, perhaps it’s time to go.”

She says the future of their relationship depends on Gizelle Bryant

The cast has yet to film the reunion special, but it’ll be jam-packed with recaps and potential resolution. As far as what the future holds for Bryant and Candiace’s relationship, Candiace says it depends on how Bryant acts at the reunion special.

“The ball is in her court as far as how we resolve things,” she said, adding, “though “I don’t see a world where she owns that she has created this narrative for the show. That would be, that be suicide for her.”