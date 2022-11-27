‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Doubles Down on Belief That Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo Were ‘Wrong’ in Altercation

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger refused to pick sides following the season 5 physical fight between Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels and is doing the same thing during Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo’s altercation. She recently doubled down on her take that Wendy and Mia are both to blame.

During a heated altercation, The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member Mia Thornton threw a drink at Wendy Osefo. The situation, and the present Housewives’ reactions, sparked conversations on Twitter as viewers didn’t hesitate to share their thoughts.

Immediately following the fight, Gizelle Bryant asked Karen Huger to diffuse the situation. However, she insisted they were both wrong. Her take didn’t sit well with Gizelle, as she apparently wanted her to take a side, and fans, who only considered Mia at fault.

Regardless, Karen doubled down on her belief that Mia and Wendy made mistakes in a YouTube video recapping the episode. She called out her friend for the “unwarranted physical action” of throwing the drink.

However, Karen also pointed out that Wendy admitted to making up the comments she made about her husband, Gordon, following the toss. According to the Grand Dame, Wendy said she started the rumors because she was angry at the time. Karen has admitted to doing the same thing, which she also acknowledges was wrong, and holds Wendy to the same standard.

Mia threw a drink on Wendy during ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7

During a Mia-hosted trip to Miami to celebrate Karen’s birthday, the newest Housewife talked to RHOA alum Peter Thomas about coming to his restaurant.

In the conversation, he claimed he had “beef” with Wendy and later explained she didn’t get back with him about a business deal. However, Wendy has since provided text messages showing she last responded to Peter about visiting the location but never received a reply.

Back at the restaurant, Mia confronted Wendy about not responding to the reality star, upsetting the political commentator who felt she didn’t have to tell someone she’s not married to about her whereabouts. The conversation got heated, and Mia threw a glass of water in her co-star’s face.

They continued to go back and forth, and Mia hit Wendy with her purse, breaking a few nails. After the newest cast member called Gordon to ask for a ticket home, Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant seemed to side with Mia as they felt Wendy “antagonized” her. Their reactions upset the political commentator, who considered their stance hypocritical following how they responded to Candiace Dillard and alum Monique Samuels’ physical fight in season 5.

Several viewers think Robyn Dixon and Mia were to blame

Many fans have called out Mia for her behavior as they felt she had no reason to throw a drink at Wendy.

Additionally, they believed the Green-Eyed Bandits were also in the wrong for how they appeared to defend Mia, who initiated the physical contact, as they referred to Wendy as being the one who provoked their co-star.

Several praised Wendy for how she responded because she didn’t get physical back but delivered a hilarious one-liner, “look at the CEO!” while pointing at her castmate.

Others, including many viewers who replied to her YouTube video, disagree with Karen’s take that both of her co-stars are to blame as they believe Mia instigated it. However, others side with Karen, Gizelle, and Robyn and think both made mistakes. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.