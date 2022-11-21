‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Says Charrisse Jackson Beef Has Nothing to Do With ‘Mr. Blue Eyes’

RHOP OG Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan spread rumors about Karen Huger’s marriage during the first couple of seasons. For example, she accused her co-star of having an affair with “Mr. Blue Eyes.” As Karen has refused to have anything to do with Charrisse during season 7, many fans are citing the cheating rumors as the cause. However, the Grande Dame insists “this could not be further from the truth.”

Karen Huger says Charrisse Jackson Jordan’s beef has nothing to do with her’ attack on my marriage’

Karen Huger has attempted to avoid OG Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan throughout season 7 but hasn’t explained why.

She has masterfully avoided the alum in multiple situations and expressed frustration with other castmates for repeatedly inviting her to events.

Karen is all of us watching Gizelle confront Mia #RHOP pic.twitter.com/ZCOCgysqGc — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson’s Drama Explained

Many fans believe Karen doesn’t want anything to do with Charrisse due to rumors the alum has spread about the Grand Dame’s marriage. However, the RHOP star denies this.

In a November 16 tweet, Karen explained, “the reason I don’t gel with her anymore has nothing to do with her attack on my marriage five years ago.” While Karen thinks Charrisse wants the viewers to believe that’s the reason, “this could not be further from the truth.” The reality star promises her “reason will be revealed” at some point. Until then, Karen asked the fans to “respect my family’s decision.”

Karen has avoided Charrisse three times during ‘RHOP’ Season 7

During the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Robyn Dixon filled Charrisse in on the cast drama, including Ashley Darby’s pending divorce.

She then invited the friend of the show to Karen’s kickoff party. However, the Grande Dame refused to acknowledge her, noting she didn’t invite the RHOP alum.

Often imitated never duplicated April 2022 watch what happens live #rhop ???? pic.twitter.com/HdLyMtg6b1 — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) November 14, 2022

Ashley later hosted a pole dancing class for the women and invited Charrisse. It’s unclear if Karen knew her nemesis would be there, but she conveniently withdrew from the event, citing a high fever.

Robyn then held a Family Fun Day for her castmates and their children, which Karen attended. However, once she saw Charrisse, the Grand Dame participated in a sack race before quickly leaving as she thought she had a respiratory infection. Robyn didn’t believe her and thought Karen faked her symptoms to escape Charrisse.

Karen denies faking illness to get away from Charrisse at Family Fun Day

In a recap video posted to her YouTube, the Grande Dame denied faking anything to remove herself from the situation with Charrisse.

The reality star claimed she had no idea that the friend of the show would make an appearance at Family Fun Day and noted she still hadn’t fully recovered from the fever that prevented her from attending Ashley’s pole class.

Not Charrisse walking into Robyn's party an hour late and just saying, "Okay, cute." #RHOP pic.twitter.com/j9MbE6B2B0 — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) December 7, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Denies Faking Sickness to Get Away From Charrisse Jackson Jordan

She insisted she felt her chest tighten, causing her to gasp for air as viewers saw in the episode. While Karen admitted she saw someone approaching her, the Bravolebrity maintained she didn’t know it was Charrisse.

She noted she already wasn’t feeling well, resulting in her making the “executive decision” to ask Mia Thornton’s husband, Gordon, to escort her to her car to leave the event early. The Virginia native reiterated her confusion about the castmates continually inviting Charrisse to everything, forcing them to be around each other, as she’s expressed her desire to remain separated from her former friend. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.