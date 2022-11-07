‘RHOP’: Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson’s Drama Explained

The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan began the show together in 2016 as original Housewives. During the first couple of seasons, Charrisse spread rumors about Karen’s financial situation and the Grande Dame allegedly having an affair with a mysterious man she nicknamed “Blue Eyes.” It’s currently season 7, and the two still don’t see eye to eye as Karen has done everything in her power so far to avoid hanging out with the former full-time Housewife. How did their feud begin?

Charrisse Jackson Jordan has started infidelity rumors about Karen Huger

In 2016, Charrisse Jackson Jordan joined The Real Housewives of Potomac as a full-time cast member for the first two seasons.

During this time, Charrisse told others that Karen Huger went broke due to her husband Ray’s tax issues.

Additionally, she appeared to spread rumors about Karen having an affair with the infamous “Blue Eyes.” At the season 2 reunion, Charrisse insisted Karen and the mysterious man dated.

The person in question turned out to be Karen’s driver, and she slammed the reports the two had an affair. The Grande Dame accused her co-star of facilitating the rumors to get attention and insisted she never cheated on her husband.

Karen has attempted to avoid Charrisse during ‘RHOP’ Season 7

Charrisse returned as a friend of the show for select scenes in seasons 3, 5, and 6 as a friend of the show.

However, the two haven’t seemed to have a problem with each other, and Karen didn’t avoid her until she returned as a friend of the show in season 7.

Clearly, I’m in #rhop observation mode watching along with you the viewer witnessing all lies, aggressive behavior, and clowning. Don’t let me grab my broom and clean this mess up. #SMH https://t.co/NkRzbfCJG3 — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) November 7, 2022

Charrisse appeared in RHOP Season 7 during the first episode with Robyn Dixon. After she coined Charrisse the real Grande Dame, Robyn caught her friend up on the group drama and eventually invited her to Karen’s event.

The OG Housewife ignored Charrisse and didn’t appreciate Robyn bringing her as she knew the ladies hadn’t had a friendship in years. Ashley Darby then hosted a pole dancing class for the ladies, which Charrisse attended. However, Karen pulled out at the last minute, citing a high fever.

Karen has said she doesn’t want to be around Charrisse

Most recently, Robyn wanted to get the women, except for Wendy Osefo, and their children together for a Family Fun Day, pointing out they usually don’t all hang out together.

When Karen noticed Charrisse at the event, she rushed to participate in the game before leaving early, concerned she had a respiratory infection.

I guess the plotting some folk did in advance of taping this season needed to be rehearsed! Whoever told them that this storyline approach would be believable, lied! #foolish #egop — Karen Huger (@KARENHUGER) November 7, 2022

However, Robyn doesn’t buy it and thinks Karen faked it to escape Charrisse.

In a recent YouTube video recapping the season, the Grande Dame has said she doesn’t see a reason in being around Charrisse as they haven’t had a friendship in years and called Robyn “messy” for bringing the former Housewife to her party. However, Karen won’t be able to avoid her forever, and the trailer highlights the co-stars eventually coming to a head. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.