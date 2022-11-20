‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Denies Faking Sickness to Get Away From Charrisse Jackson Jordan

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with alum Charrisse Jackson Jordan. Still, other castmates continue to invite her to events. Therefore, Karen has removed herself from situations with the OG Housewife, even resorting to possibly faking a respiratory infection. However, the Grande Dame insists she wasn’t acting, as she claims she felt her chest tighten.

Karen Huger has dodged Charrisse Jackson Jordan three times during season 7

Original Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan became a friend of the show after season 2 and has since appeared in select scenes. She returned for season 7 and went to a Karen Huger-hosted event during the premiere episode.

However, the Grande Dame refused to acknowledge her, pointing out that Robyn Dixon, not her, invited the former Housewife to the party. Additionally, Ashley Darby held a pole dancing class for the women, which Charrisse and Karen were asked to attend.

“Let’s be very clear: Glad to see Charrisse. Someone invited her — I did not.” ? #RHOP pic.twitter.com/01nDQ1gwcV — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 10, 2022

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Fans Think They Know Which Housewife’s Husband Made Karen Huger Uncomfortable

Before the class began, the La Dame owner told Ashley she wasn’t feeling well, citing a high fever as the cause. Most recently, Robyn hosted a Family Fun Day for her castmates, except Wendy Osefo and their kids.

When Karen spotted Charrisse at the event, she participated in a sack race before leaving early, claiming she might have had a respiratory infection. Robyn didn’t believe Karen’s antics and thought the Grand Dame faked her sickness to get away from Charrisse for the third time.

Karen denied faking sickness to get away from Charrisse during Family Fun Day

Several days after it premiered, Karen recapped the episode on her YouTube channel in a two-part video series titled “The Lies! The Lies! The Lies.”

She insisted she didn’t know Charrisse would be at the Family Fun Day and pointed out she hadn’t recovered from the fever yet. Karen denied faking any symptoms at the event, claiming that her chest tightened, causing her to gasp for her.

The Grande Dame admitted she saw “someone” approaching her but didn’t know it was Charrisse. Additionally, she said she already didn’t feel well, resulting in her making the “executive decision” to ask Mia Thornton’s husband, Gordon, to escort her to her car and leave the event early.

Karen reiterated that she doesn’t understand why her castmates are seemingly forcing the two together when the La Dame owner has clarified that she doesn’t want anything to do with the OG Housewife.

Charrisse previously spread rumors about Karen and her marriage

In 2016, Charrisse joined the original cast of RHOP as a full-time Housewife.

She spread rumors about Karen’s financial status due to her husband Ray’s tax issues and claimed Karen had an affair with someone they referred to as “Blue Eyes.” The person in question was revealed as Karen’s driver, but she slammed reports that the two were inappropriately involved.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Says It Was ‘F—ed up’ for Robyn Dixon to Bring Charrisse Jackson to Her Party

The Grande Dame accused her co-star of creating the rumors for attention and insisted she never cheated on Ray.

They haven’t interacted much since she was reduced to a friend of the show, even though Charrisse has briefly returned to attend parties. It’s unclear why Karen refuses to be around her now, but she claimed it has nothing to do with the affair rumors in a recent tweet. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.