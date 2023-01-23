‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Thinks the Green-Eyed Bandits Conspired With Charrisse Jackson for Revenge

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger and former Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan had a heated exchange after the former tried to avoid the latter for most of the season. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon appear to have a vested interest in the two repairing their friendship, but Huger thinks they colluded with the former Housewife for revenge.

Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan had a tense exchange in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7

Throughout The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon have continued to invite former Housewife Charrisse Jackson to events, even though Karen Huger has mentioned she has no desire to film with the OG.

The Green-Eyed Bandits want to know why Huger has a problem with Jackson and has tried to force the Bravolebrities to make amends.

? Karen Huger on Charrisse's return to RHOP: "Who are you talking about, anyway?" ?



Interviewed @KARENHUGER about all things #RHOP Season 7 ahead of tonight's premiere!



However, the Grande Dame has refused, insisting she’ll only remain cordial to Jackson.

Things came to a head during Ashley Darby’s birthday vacation in Mexico when the former friend got into a heated argument at dinner. After the episode aired featuring the tense exchange, Huger posted a video to YouTube clarifying why she got so upset.

Huger thinks the Green-Eyed Bandits teamed up with Jackson for revenge

Additionally, she called out the Green-Eyed Bandits for trying to force the ladies to get along after Huger had made it clear that she had no interest in wanting a friendship with Jackson.

According to the Grande Dame, she believes Bryant purposefully brought the OG Housewife back into the fold to use her as a weapon against Huger.

She thinks the former First Lady is motivated by revenge after the fan-favorite infamously claimed Bryant had a “hot box” a couple of seasons ago.

Huger also believes Dixon wants to get back at her for shading her “fake marriage,” resulting in the conspiracy with Jackson. The LaDame owner then mentioned Bryant accusing Jackson of hooking up with a firefighter and wondered when they moved past to team up against her.

Huger explained why she got so upset with Jackson at the dinner

At the dinner, Huger angrily yelled at Jackson, not to mention attending her mother’s funeral, as she accused the former Housewife of showing up for ulterior motives.

In the YouTube video, she explained she and Jackson weren’t friends when her mother died but noted that the Bravolebrity attended the funeral anyway. According to Huger, Jackon’s presence confused her family because they weren’t friends.

However, she insisted she gave Jackson the benefit of the doubt until the former Housewife mentioned her attendance at co-star Candiace Dillard’s anniversary party within months of the funeral. Huger believed Jackson purposefully brought it up on camera to get back on the show and thinks her former friend used her mother’s death to get close to the OG Housewife again, upsetting her.

Therefore, she lost her temper at the dinner as she “had enough” but has forgiven Jackson. Even though Huger insists she has learned from the situation and moved on, the Grande Dame still doesn’t want a friendship with Jackson. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.