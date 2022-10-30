‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Says It Was ‘F—ed up’ for Robyn Dixon to Bring Charrisse Jackson to Her Party

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger didn’t appreciate Robyn Dixon bringing ex-friend Charrisse Jackson Jordan to her spring party. She opened up about why she thought Robyn was purposefully “being messy” by inviting the OG Housewife.

Karen Huger isn’t friends with Charrisse Jackson Jordan

During the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Robyn Dixon met up with OG Housewife Charrisse Jackson Jordan.

According to her, the ladies have the longest-lasting relationship as they initially met in 2002 when her then-husband Eddie coached the Washington Wizards when then-husband Juan played basketball there.

The two discussed her intent to have him sign a prenuptial agreement as they plan to re-marry and Ashley Darby’s supposed upcoming divorce from Michael. She then invited her to Karen Huger’s Spring Fling party, resulting in an awkward exchange with the host and friend of the show.

It’s unclear precisely what happened between the two, but it’s clear they aren’t friends. In another episode, she skipped a pole dancing class she knew Charrisse planned to attend. At the time insisted she couldn’t make it due to a fever.

Karen thought Robyn Dixon was ‘being messy’ by inviting Charrisse to her party

Following the first three episodes, Karen uploaded a recap video to her YouTube. When asked about Robyn’s intentions for inviting Charrisse to her spring party, the Grande Dame admitted she thought her co-star was “being messy.”

The OG Housewife noted the ladies haven’t been on speaking terms for over five years, which she claims Robyn already knew.

Karen pointed to Wendy Osefo’s sip and see for her youngest daughter, which aired in an October 2020 episode, where the other Housewives wanted her and Charrisse to have a conversation.

However, it didn’t happen. Therefore, Karen believes Robyn knew their current situation but still invited her, which the Grande Dame considered “f***ed up.” She also called it “absolutely rude” as she thought they were working on improvising their friendship.

Karen also commented on the rift between Robyn Dixon and Gizelle Bryant

Referred to as the Green-Eyed Bandits, Robyn and Gizelle Bryant probably have the closest relationship out of the other cast members.

Usually, Robyn goes along with Gizelle’s antics and doesn’t call her out in front of the group, which viewers have found frustrating. This season, she appears to be standing on her own and going against her friend.

For example, Gizelle accused Candiace Dillard’s husband of making her feel uncomfortable by asking her to talk privately in a room. When she initially brought up her concerns, Robyn didn’t consider it a big deal as they have a friendship with him. Regardless, Gizelle shared the information with Candiace, who immediately got upset by the news, believing her co-star wanted to come for her family.

Robyn privately met up with the couple to get the whole story and admitted she thought her friend was in the wrong. While some viewers appreciate it, others believe Robyn is acting that way because Gizelle revealed that Juan’s name isn’t on the title of their home. Karen commented on the apparent rift in their friendship in her recap video, jokingly referring to them as the “one-eyed bandits.” The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.