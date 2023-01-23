‘RHOP’ Star Karen Huger Reacts to Her Snatch Game Impersonation on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 contestant Robin Fierce impersonated The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger for the perpetual Snatch Game. Huger reacted to the portrayal, considering it an honor.

Robin Fierce portrayed Karen Huger in the Snatch Game during ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 15

During RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15, the remaining 14 contestants participated in a “supersized” edition of the staple Snatch Game but would compete in two separate editions.

26-year-old Connecticut-based queen Robin Fierce portrayed The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger alongside Anetra, who impersonated Gorgena, celebrity chef George Ramsay’s “sister,” Luxx Noir London (Amanda Lepore), Malaysia Babydoll Foxx (Saucy Santana), Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Rosie O’Donnell), Marcia Marcia Marcia (Tim Gunn), and Salina EsTitties (Virgin Mary).

That’s a wrap on the first round of the Supersized Snatch Game! ? Who was your fave? ? #DragRace pic.twitter.com/BjWxMTvhHI — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 21, 2023

Wearing an ensemble inspired by the Potomac-based Grande Dame, Robin’s first joke revolved around Huger’s frequent descriptions of her marriage as an “institution.”

Another quip was about the Housewife’s background growing up on a farm in Surrey County, Virginia. Mistress stole the show, limiting screen time for Robin. Regardless, she was declared “safe” for the round and didn’t receive feedback from the judges.

Huger reacted to her Snatch Game impersonation

Following the episode, Huger noticed the portrayal and posted pictures of it to her social media account, thanking Robin.

“Absolutely love this! I’ve arrived!” She continued, “It’s official; impersonated by a drag queen on Drag Race. Thank you!” However, Robin wasn’t sure how her parody would come across and tweeted an apology to Huger ahead of time.

“Karen, I love you! I am a LaDame,” the Connecticut-based queen tweeted.

It’s unclear if the Housewife watched the portrayal or only saw pictures, but she replied, “no need for apologies,” and claimed she felt “honored” by the impersonation. Some thought Robin did “great” and claimed the jokes made them laugh, while others called it “rough,” even though her look made up for it.

Huger has appeared on ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ since season 1

In 2016, Huger appeared alongside Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, and Katie Rost for the first season of Bravo’s DMV-based Housewives installment, The Real Housewives of Potomac.

It quickly became a hit and is considered one of the best in the franchise. Huger, who also goes by the Grande Dame, is a fan favorite, and viewers have come to enjoy watching her love-hate relationship with Bryant and the unique dynamic they bring to the reality TV franchise.

Her storylines revolve around the other castmates claiming she’s cheating on her husband Ray, formerly the Black Bill Gates, with several people from “Blue Eyes” to drivers, resulting in her infamous quote, “stop coming for my institution!”

She doesn’t have any close allegiances and remains neutral for the most part. However, Huger’s personal issues with a former cast member came to light during season 7. The reality TV star and Jackson-Jordan had a falling out several years before, but the others repeatedly invited her, eventually resulting in a heated exchange between the two. Outside of RHOP, Huger sells candles and fragrances under the line, LaDame. RuPaul’s Drag Race airs Fridays on MTV. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Wednesdays on Bravo.