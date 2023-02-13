‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Doubles Down on ‘Uncomfortable’ Juan Dixon Hug

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger accused one of her castmates’ husbands of hugging her so tightly that she felt her “breast touch my backbone.” She has since identified the man as Robyn Dixon’s husband, Juan, and doubled down on the “uncomfortable” embrace.

Karen Huger accused Juan Dixon of hugging her too tightly

During The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, Gizelle Bryant claimed that Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett made her uncomfortable when he tried to talk with her alone in a room after last season’s reunion.

She shared the story with Karen Huger, who revealed she had a similar experience with a cast member’s spouse.

There is more to Maryland basketball star, Juan Dixon’s storybook tale of overcoming daunting odds. A new #RealSports airs tomorrow at 10PM. pic.twitter.com/AnC3P9EGu5 — Real Sports (@RealSportsHBO) March 20, 2017

According to the Grande Dame, the person in question hugged her so tightly three years ago that it felt as though her breasts touched her back, also noting it made her feel uneasy.

In a confessional, the OG Housewife elaborated on her experience with the mystery man, explaining she had already talked with her husband and minister about the situation and believed the husband had gotten too drunk. Additionally, she claimed others witnessed the interaction, but she didn’t consider it a big enough deal to mention at the time. Karen refused to answer when producers pressed her on the person’s identity.

Karen has since doubled down on the ‘uncomfortable’ embrace

Later in the season, Robyn Dixon seemingly came for Karen’s “institution” and invited Charrisse Jackson Jordan to every event, where she has continued to spread rumors about the OG Housewife.

Karen then claimed that Robyn’s ex-husband-now-fiancé Juan Dixon had a girlfriend that looked like her and identified him as the mystery man. In a February 2023 YouTube video, Karen doubled down on her accusation.

?? I'm a KAREN girl in the GRANDE DAME world ?? #WWHL pic.twitter.com/d2TcWaMwrq — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) April 19, 2022

She insisted she wasn’t upset with him and named her hairstylist, castmate Candice Dillard, and alum Monique Samuels as witnesses. According to the RHOP star, she only revealed the information because she believes Robyn “bullied” her throughout the season.

Although she didn’t feel assaulted by Juan, the Grande Dame still feels her “uncomfortable” experience is valid and wants an apology. She hasn’t received one yet and believes she’s continued to be a “good co-worker” to Robyn. Additionally, Karen claims her castmate has since said she remembered the situation. However, the OG Housewife isn’t sure how that’s possible because she insisted she never told Robyn. Therefore, Karen thinks Juan might have confessed it to him, believing it’s the actual reason why the Reasonably Shady co-host doesn’t like her.

Karen takes credit for Robyn and Juan Dixon marrying

After dodging questions about it for the past couple of seasons, Robyn and Juan finally tied the knot in an intimate Maryland-based ceremony, only attended by their kids and her parents.

However, Karen still isn’t convinced. During the YouTube video, she revealed that Robyn questioned how no one found their wedding license, even though they unearthed the registration.

Juan and Robyn Dixon showing love ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mQayMyEWkS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 9, 2022

The Grande Dame pointed out that the OG Housewife has a background in public relations and believes she “planted” the evidence herself. In the upcoming season, Karen said she intends to ask for proof. If the couple is actually married, the Virginia native thinks Robyn owes her a thank you.

She thinks the two felt pressured to tie the knot after calling out their “fake” arrangement. Additionally, Karen took credit for the couple switching their ceremony from Jamaica to Maryland, claiming she educated her about getting married out of the country. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.