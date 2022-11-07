‘RHOP’: Katie Rost Gives Update on Rehab Stint

The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost originally appeared as a full-time Housewife until she barely participated in the show. At the beginning of season 7, Rost returned after a three-season break as she joined the Housewives at a Karen Huger-hosted event. After the premiere episode aired, the reality TV star decided to check herself into rehab. She has since posted an update on her journey.

Katie Rost checked herself into rehab

In late October 2022, The Real Housewives of Potomac alum Katie Rost revealed her upcoming plans to check herself into rehab for alcohol and Adderall dependencies in a lengthy Instagram post.

According to the original cast member, she has taken the medication since 12-years-old for her diagnosed ADHD.

Rost explained she intended to share her healing journey because she isn’t embarrassed to seek help for prescriptions that no longer serve her.

Additionally, the reality star explained she wanted to remain completely honest and continue to update her followers on her journey, regardless of how messy it might get.

Rost recently posted an update from rehab

In a follow-up post, Rost uploaded a video of herself in a hospital bed, growing irritated with a beeping sound from a machine.

The RHOP revealed that the hospital stay occurred earlier that month due to a fourth seizure. She didn’t go into more detail regarding the health scare but checked into rehab a few weeks later.

After entering the program, Rost continually post updates, including many about the recent antisemitic rhetoric from NBA star Kyrie Irving and rapper Kanye West.

In early November, Rost posted a picture of herself smiling in a hospital bed to Instagram and commended her facility for having “attentive and kind” staff. Additionally, she noted she has 27 days left in the program. A couple of days later, she posted another update; this one to Twitter. Rost noted she has enjoyable meals, great nurses, and more energy than she knows what to do with, adding, “I’m all in, baby.”

Rost made an appearance in ‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ Season 7

The Potomac-based model debuted on RHOP in 2016 as an original cast member but was quickly fired as a full-time Housewife.

Although the network never officially made a statement about it, Rost claimed the network let her go because she wasn’t “exciting” enough in a now-deleted tweet.

She returned as a guest in season 2, took a break from season 3, and then returned for season 4 as a friend of the show. Katie hadn’t really participated in the show since then until her appearance at Karen Huger’s party in the premiere episode of season 7.

Sporting a shaved look, she appeared happy and jokingly squeezed Ray Huger’s butt. However, Karen didn’t seem to see it as a joke and later wondered why the other Housewives didn’t take it seriously. She teased her return to the show with pictures featuring her and newcomer Mia Thornton. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.