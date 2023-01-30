‘RHOP’: Mia Thornton Alleges Sexual Contact With Wendy Osefo

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is nearing its end, and things are reportedly heating up between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo. According to Thornton, their past tension may have been sexual. She alleged in the Jan. 29 episode that they had sexual contact while on a cast trip.

Mia Thronton threw a drink in Wendy Osefo’s face before they made up

Thornton and Osefo’s issues began while on a cast trip to Miami for Karen Huger’s birthday. The business owner spoke with Peter Thomas and gave him a heads-up on the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach restaurant. During the call, Thomas revealed that he was upset with Osefo over a stalled business deal. Thornton confronted Osefo about it at dinner.

Osefo questioned why Thornton is so invested in her business with Thomas. Shade is thrown between the two women about why Osefo doesn’t have “beef” with men other than her husband. Thornton is somehow triggered and aggressively throws a drink in Osefo’s face after becoming upset by a comment Osefo made about how they differ in their communication styles in their marriages. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon sided with Thornton, and Osefo never physically retaliated.

Osefo later apologized to Thornton for antagonizing her with her words after the drink throw. It took Thornton weeks to offer an apology. Urban Belle Mag reports that Thornton told a fan her outburst was atypical. “Sis, I was tipsy, tired and spread thin. I really didn’t care what dealings they had for real, as you can see no one cared past that night. It really wasn’t that serious. Literally told Wendy that day I love her and we need to get the kids together! It was a weak moment,” she wrote in an Instagram comment.

The ‘RHOP’ star alleges she kissed Wendy Osefo and had a sexual experience with her

As it turns out, Thornton and Osefo reportedly made up in more ways than one. While on a vacation to Mexico, Thornton spent their final night out on the town with Candiace Dillard Bassett, Osefo, and Ashley Darby. And according to the group, sans Osefo, there was some sexual contact between Osefo and Thornton.

Osefo claimed in a confessional that after a one-on-one chat with Thornton, Thornton whispered in her ear, “I just want to eat your box,” referencing her allegedly wanting to have oral intercourse.

Darby told Gizelle Bryant that Thornton was admiring Osefo’s body and appearance, and asked to see her private area, which Osefo allegedly showed. Thornton later told Bryant that Osefo voluntarily showed her, she showed hers back, and the two complimented each other. She later told the group at Robyn Dixon’s bachelorette party that Osefo touched her private area, and they kissed. Osefo hasn’t spoken about the ordeal.

Things will be clarified during the ‘RHOP’ reunion

Whatever happened will have to be revealed at the reunion special, which is set to begin airing in two weeks. The ladies filmed the reunion in New York City in mid-January. Fans don’t know what to believe due to Thornton’s history of exaggerating stories or telling half-truths.