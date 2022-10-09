‘RHOP’: Is Mia Thornton Cancer-Free Ahead of the Season 7 Premiere?

Who cares about the politics of Washington when the biggest news coming out of the capital region is Season 7 of The Real Housewives of the Potomac! Fans of the show have a lot to look forward to, although not all of the drama on RHOP is happy.

Relative newcomer Mia Thornton announced in February 2022 that she has cancer. Although there are no reports on the kind of cancer, she may explain more once Season 7 starts on October 9, 2022.

Mia Thornton has made quite an impression in just one season on ‘RHOP’

Thornton didn’t need an entire season to make a splash on RHOP. Fights are nothing new to the franchise, but the 37-year-old’s salad toss onto Candiace Dillard’s face deserved a gold medal. Not one to live it down, two months later the rest of the housewives and their husbands still talked about the salad toss on a reunion show.

Following Season 6, Thornton revealed her cancer diagnosis. But even she’s taking heat for her announcement, and not everyone on RHOP believes her if the trailer is any indication.

Does Mia Thornton have cancer? Most people believe so

The media has reported that the reality TV star does have cancer. Starcasm noted Thornton claimed she’s cancer-free but will need to have lumps removed. Fans want her back because she’s feisty, doesn’t hold back, and is upfront about all the procedures surgeons have performed on her body.

Although her health troubles have made headlines, not everyone is on board with the cancer diagnosis. Just watch the Season 7 trailer.

Thornton had some choice words for the ladies at a party in Season 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thornton | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

RHOP doesn’t seem to hold back for Season 7. The ladies are back to attending their dinner parties, but not all is well. Thornton lashes out with, “I’m sick. I’m not sick. You think I was doing it for attention? F*** you!”

Not all of the show’s stars were doubters. “Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers,” Robin Dixon commented. “You are in my heart & my prayers. Sending lots of love & healing energy to you beautiful,” Cynthia Bailey said, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, there is talk about divorce and prenup. And Dr. Wendy Osefo was rushed to the hospital on a stretcher, with her husband telling her she’s got to take better care of her health. Charrisse Jackson Jordan is back as a friend of the housewives, while newbie Jacqueline Blake is also on as a part-timer.

How will this season of RHOP shape out? Stay tuned starting in mid-October 2022!

