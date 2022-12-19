‘RHOP’: Mia Thornton Claims She Had a Threesome With Peter Thomas’ Girlfriend

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac have not been happy with Mia Thornton. After instantly becoming a viewer favorite upon joining in Season 7, her popularity has gone downhill. Since her infamous drink-throwing incident, fans have been blasting her on social media, especially because her issue with Wendy Osefo didn’t seem that serious to warrant any form of physical assault. But after Thornton’s claim in Ep. 11 that she slept with Peter Thomas’ girlfriend, it appeared her verbal spat with Osefo before the drink toss hit quite a nerve.

Mia Thornton poses on red carpet at BravoCon 2022 – Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

Wendy Osefo hints that Peter Thomas had beef with Mia Thornton because of his girlfriend

After the blow-up post the drink toss, Osefo left the vacation rental that the rest of her co-stars were staying in. feeling unsafe after being physically assaulted, she opted to stay in a hotel. She met up with Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Karen Huger the next day for lunch.

Source: YouTube

While recapping the previous night’s events, Osefo was confused as to why Thornton was so adamant about her potential business relationship with Thomas. She then revealed that despite Thornton’s affinity toward Thomas, he didn’t feel the same about her.

Per Osefo, Thomas told her that while on a couple’s trip, something went down between Thornton and his girlfriend. It was unclear what exactly happened. But he allegedly claimed their friendship soured as a result, and he is no longer with the woman.

Mia Thornton confessed to ménage à trois with Peter Thomas’ girlfriend

Fans recall Thornton telling her co-stars that she and her husband Gordon have engaged in sexual activity with other women. Thornton claims she rarely participates and prefers to watch. But after she spilled the beans about her doing “some promiscuous things” with her longtime BFF Jacqueline, Karen Huger went digging for more information.

Source: YouTube

During Ep. 11, Huger grilled Thornton on her special friendship with Jacqueline. Thornton confirmed there had been quite a few intimate moments between them, including their continuing to shower together currently. And Thornton even admits to her and Jacqueline sharing boyfriends in the past.

When Huger asked about her arrangement with Gordon, Thornton didn’t shy away from the questions. Huger asked if she and Gordon ever did anything sexual with Thomas due to their close friendship and Osefo’s statements. She was shocked when Thornton said, “Peter’s girlfriend.” According to Thornton, her and Gordon’s relationship with Thomas’ girlfriend happened before the woman began dating Thomas. “She was our girl first,” Thornton declared.

A recap of the drink toss seen around the world

While on a cast trip to Miami, Thornton and Osefo had a verbal spat while. In the midst of celebrating Karen Huger’s birthday, Thornton held a private dinner at Thomas’ South Beach restaurant. The ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey told her that he has “beef” with Osefo, which Thornton opted to confront Osefo about.

While discussing the subject, Thornton became upset and aggressively threw a drink in Osefo’s face when Osefo questioned why Thornton was worried about her business affairs with another man, telling Thornton: “That’s now how me and my husband get down. If you and your husband get down like that, then that’s fine.” That struck a nerve, with Thornton claiming Osefo disrespected her marriage.

Now we know why Thornton was so bothered. Despite what Osefo stated being true about the Thorntons.