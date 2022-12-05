‘RHOP’: Mia Thornton Responds to Robyn Dixon’s Skepticism About Her Cancer Scare

Season 7 of The Real Housewives of Potomac is only midway through, and per the mid-season trailer, there’s way more drama to come. The friendships between the women are up and down, but the season started rough with Mia Thornton’s cancer scare. She hinted at undergoing testing in a social media post that her co-stars felt was sketchy. They confronted her about it, and she flipped out. Now, she’s speaking specifically about Robyn Dixon’s skepticism.

The ‘RHOP’ star lashes out at co-stars who question her cancer diagnosis

Thronton announced that she was under cancer screenings at John Hopkins in an Instagram post. She later edited the post, which caught some of her co-stars by surprise. Some felt she was doing it all for attention.

She was approached by her co-stars at an event thrown by Karen Huger and let them have a piece of her mind after they asked her, “Is this what cancer looks like?” before questioning whether it was an attention-seeking moment. “I’m sick. I’m not sick. You think I was doing it for attention? F*** you!” she told them.

Now, Thornton says she’s fine. But she claims she does have non-cancerous lumps that have to be removed at a later date.

Mia Thornton responds to Robyn Dixon’s jokes and questions

Dixon and her resident BFF, Robyn Dixon, were the most curious about Dixon’s cancer scare. But Dixon continued to have questions as Thornton had vague answers regarding her health status. She even poked fun at Thornton’s cancer debacle while on a girl’s trip to Miami as Dixon said she couldn’t see Thornton’s alleged cancerous lumps on her butt as Thornton was dancing.

In response, Thornton told TODAY.com” “It did bother me like a little bit. I was like Robyn, you’re supposed to be my girl. I’m riding with you, I’m going to defend you until the wheels fall off. Why are you judging me and my booty? It’s already bad enough that my booty is all over the screen.”

She added that the whole screening process was scary and having people doubt her only added to the pain. “It does hurt because I don’t like people questioning my intentions on being transparent about something that I was really going through. It’s very challenging, because I was really going through it,” she said. “It was just a very opportune time to make a misallegation of something. You could never see the derm lump. It’s internal for heaven’s sake.”

She’s been at the center of controversy due to her throwing a drink in Wendy Osefo’s face

After Thornton got past the health situation, she developed a new issue when she got into a petty argument with Osefo while in Miami. She became enraged during the verbal spat and threw a drink in Osefo’s face, leading to a major backlash from social media users. Thornton has since apologized. She told TODAY: “No one deserves a drink in their face. I don’t think that Wendy you deserved it. I’m very sorry for it. I apologized to her about it, and I don’t want to ever see that side of me ever again.”