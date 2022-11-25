‘RHOP’: Robyn Dixon Doesn’t Think Wendy Osefo Having Drink Thrown in Face is Same as Monique Samuels Hitting Candiace Dillard Bassett

The Real Housewives of Potomac fans have been blasting Robyn Dixon for her aggression toward Wendy Osefo this season. After physically charging at Osefo in an earlier episode, she went on a verbal tirade filled with curse words and obscenities. But things really went south when she defended Mia Thornton throwing a drink in Osefo’s face. Now, she’s backpedaling. But, she doesn’t believe the situation compares to Monique Samuels attacking Candiace Dillard Bassett physically in any capacity.

Robyn Dixon seemingly edges on a fight between Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo

Things between Thornton and Osefo escalated while on a cast trip to Miami. The ladies were in town to celebrate Karen Huger’s birthday. Thornton called up RHOA alum Peter Thomas and gave him a heads-up of the guest list for their private dinner at his South Beach restaurant. The ex-husband of Cynthia Bailey told her that he has “beef” with Osefo. Thomas alleges his relationship with Osefo soured after conversations regarding a potential joint business stalled. Thornton made it her business to confront Osefo about it.

While discussing the issue, Thornton somehow became triggered and aggressively threw a drink in Osefo’s face. Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon edged things on, though Osefo never physically retaliated.

Dixon even pulled out her phone to record the aftermath, seemingly to paint a negative image of Osefo reacting verbally. She continued to call Osefo an antagonizer and even encouraged her to fight Thornton back or shut up.

After much backlash, she changes her stance but says the drink-throwing act wasn’t as bad fight between Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard Bassett

Osefo blasted the green-eyed bandits for them siding with Thornton and not scolding her as they did others for violent acts in previous seasons. Before leaving the dinner table, she told Bryant: “I can leave because I’m not going to hear Mia empathizers, or somebody who is OK with violence, or somebody who is OK with violence now. Because when Monique did it to Candiace, she was against violence. I’m not here for the hypocrisy.”

But Dixon disagrees. She told TODAY that the two situations aren’t the same. “I don’t even understand the comparison. To me, it was two totally different things,” she said. “In my opinion, throwing water on someone’s face is messed up. But to equate it to Monique grabbing Candiace and punching her multiple times, I just couldn’t make the connection.”

She added: “It just didn’t turn into that situation. Like we weren’t like, ‘Oh my god, Mia’s horrible, or Wendy did this.’ It wasn’t one of those things where we were taking sides. It was just like, ‘okay, this has got to stop. With the Monique thing, the violence was not OK, but I was more upset about what happened afterward with the social media, the manipulation, the lying, and all of that.”

Monique Samuels applauds Wendy Osefo for not retaliating

Samuels took a hit from her co-stars after fighting with Dillard Bassett. They accused her of leaking stories to the blogs to evade responsibility, and not taking accountability for her actions. After a season of standing by her reaction, she apologized to Dillard Bassett at the Season 5 reunion.

Since hearing of the incident, she’s praised Osefo for not retaliating physically. “I don’t know the entire story, but I applaud Wendy for not getting physical as I did after I was hit in the face with a glass,” Samuels told The Neighbhorood Talk. “She had every reason to defend herself after being splashed in the face and then apparently hit with a purse, and she chose to use her words instead.

She added: “One thing Wendy said to me back then at Karen’s home was she would never get physical, she would use her words. Clearly, she lived up to that statement in this moment. I told her at the season 5 reunion she and her family would be next,” said Monique. “The hate with some of those women is not for the camera. They’re real-life miserable. One thing Wendy should understand is that it’s not about her actions or lack thereof, she could have sat there quietly, and they still would have found reason to ice her out.”