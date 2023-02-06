‘RHOP’: Robyn Dixon on ‘Minimalistic’ Second Wedding to Juan Dixon

After seven seasons of viewers trying to make sense of their unconventional relationship, The Real Housewives of Potomac stars Juan and Robyn Dixon have confirmed they have married again. The couple got engaged for the second time in 2019, seven years after their divorce was finalized. After multiple delays in planning, they wed in an intimate ceremony. Robyn says the second time around is more meaningful because it was more minimalistic.

Juan Dixon and Robyn Dixon | Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Robyn Dixon opens up about having a minimalistic wedding

The couple wed with just their two sons and Robyn’s parents in Edgemere, Maryland. Footage from their intimate ceremony was shown during the Season 7 finale. None of her co-stars, not even her BFF Gizelle Bryant, was present. Initially, the couple planned to elope on Jamaice the day after her brother-in-law’s ceremony with just their plans. But she told Bravo they had a change of plans.

“We had all our stuff — the boys’ suits, the rings, everything,” she said. “We had it all in Jamaica, and we woke up that morning, and we felt kind of like, ‘This doesn’t feel right.’” Ultimately, they decided being married in Maryland would be best so that Robyn’s parents could attend. “For our boys, I hope that this is a memory they have forever, and they realize how important family is,” Robyn said in a confessional.

Source: YouTube

Of their longtime love, she told Bravo that it’s amazing to have experienced the amount of growth together they’ve had. “It’s really special getting married to someone that I’ve been able to grow with, because, a lot of times, people grow apart,” she said. “Having gone through the great times, the bad times, [it] is what creates longevity and unconditional love. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Though she’s been married to Juan before, she says the second time around was better. “Our second wedding, although small in size and minimalistic in style, was simply perfect and magical. The day focused on our incredible (and, at times, rocky) journey and love for one another and our family. Every little detail was perfect and felt true to ourselves and our relationship,” she shared. “And, of course, it was so special to have my parents — our biggest supporters — in attendance.”

Her first marriage to Juan ended in 2012 due to infidelity

Juan and Robyn have been together on and off since they were teenagers. Robyn and her family supported Juan after he lost his mother to AIDS. Though Robyn never met his mother, Juan has said that he felt his mother sent Robyn to him following her death.

The couple stayed together throughout college, and she was by his side when he was drafted into the NBA in 2002. They married in 2005 and had two sons, Corey and Carter. Financial difficulties and infidelity led to the couple’s divorce in 2012, and bankruptcy soon followed.

Source: YouTube

They remained close co-parents. After Juan returned from playing basketball overseas, he moved into Robyn’s home. They shared the same bed while raising their sons together. Though they admitted they loved each other, fear kept them from taking their relationship to the next level.

After several years of not putting a title on their partnership, they confirmed they were dating again in 2018. They even got matching tattoos as a symbol of their commitment to one another.