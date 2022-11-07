‘RHOP’ Season 7 Episode 5 Recap: Wendy Osefo Hosted a Burn Session

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Wendy Osefo put together a burn session during RHOP Season 7 Episode 5, intending to move forward as a group. However, it took a turn.

Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard talked at Candiace’s house

Even though Ashley Darby and Candiace Dillard haven’t had the easiest relationship throughout their time together on The Real Housewives of Potomac, the “Drive Back” singer acknowledged Ashely and introduced her to the group.

Babes, remember I’ve told you – I had a wandering eye and really hurt Michael. That was rough then and this was challenging too. Have your opinions but know we learn more from these hard times than I could ever tell you. #rhop pic.twitter.com/22NGyUxpR7 — Ashley (@_AshleyDarby) September 28, 2020

The ladies talked about the news of her divorce leaking, joked about a casual hangout with a hockey player, and gossiped about Karen and Ray Huger.

Mia Thornton wants a girls’ trip to Miami

Mia Thornton talked to her husband Gordon about opening her 25th clinic and claimed it would be her last. Additionally, she opened up about her health scare, revealing the doctors ruled out cancer.

However, she still has lumps that need to get removed. In need of a vacation, she wants to invite the group to a Miami trip. She and Gordon have a history in the Florida city as they boasted about having sex on the beach.

Robyn Dixon explores prenuptial agreement

Still pursuing a prenuptial agreement for her and soon-to-be-husband-again Juan Dixon, Robyn spoke with a lawyer about her options.

She wants to keep her businesses, the Reasonably Shady podcast she shares with co-star Gizelle Bryant and her successful hat brand excluded. While Robyn said she perceives the prenup as preventing anything bad, she isn’t sure if Juan will be on board with it.

Wendy Osefo hosts burn session

While picking tulips with Karen and Ashley, Wendy Osefo claimed she wanted to move forward with Robyn after the podcast host excluded her from Family Fun Day. Therefore, she decided to host a “burn session” for the group to get everything off their chest about each other.

In a confessional, Wendy admitted she could be “condescending,” as others pointed out. When inviting the ladies to the “safe space,” Ashley suggested she message Robyn and Gizelle separately. However, the political commentator disagreed, believing they were also wrong. Not wanting to talk about their differences on the way to the burn session, Wendy decided to ride with Ashley and sent a sprinter van to pick up the other ladies.

Wendy revealed she has kidney stones

In the car, the newer Housewife revealed she had kidney stones because her busy schedule prevents her from drinking enough water. However, Wendy noted hearing the news of her mother getting admitted to a hospital made her realize she needed to start taking care of herself.

At the vineyard, which gave Candiace bad flashbacks as she got into a physical altercation with alum Monique Samuels at a winery, Wendy hosted the burn session. For it, the ladies had to write down something about a person, read it out loud, and then burn it. According to Wendy, the purpose of the exercise is to take accountability for how they’ve wronged or hurt each other. It started with the group saying something about Wendy and most complimented her growth.

Burn session took a turn when Robyn Dixon left

However, Robyn only referred to them as oil and water, while Gizelle explained she didn’t appreciate the “fakery” when Wendy tried to hug her at Karen’s event. Robyn then called Wendy out for accusing her of trying to fight in the dance studio when they got into a heated altercation. When Wendy insisted that others had to hold Robyn back, she disagreed and called Charrisse Jackson Jordan to corroborate her story.

Missed the #RHOP premiere? Watch it or relive it with some extra tea from us! ? Join our Twitter #RHOPWatchParty today at 7/6c on @bravotv Twitter! pic.twitter.com/Uf99XLWiYr — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixonRHOP) July 18, 2021

Even though Charrisse said she didn’t, a flashback proved them wrong. Believing Wendy wasn’t listening or willing to take accountability, Robyn began yelling before eventually walking away. The conversation turned to Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett, and how he allegedly flirted with someone she knew. It upset the singer, and she questioned Ashley’s intentions for bringing it up in front of the group. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.