‘RHOP’ Season 7 Midseason Trailer Promises Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan Blowup

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 mid-season trailer promises more drama between the Housewives. Chris Bassett gets fed up with the cheating rumors, Gizelle Bryant brings ex-husband Jamal to a dinner to meet the cast, and Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan get into a heated exchange.

‘RHOP’ Season 7 mid-season trailer shows Chris Bassett getting fed up with the rumors

Following the first eight episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7, a mid-season trailer dropped, promising more drama.

One clip showed Mia Thornton admitting to using a flashlight to look at someone’s lady parts, while another featured possible events that led up to the ending of her friendship with Jacqueline Blake.

I’m glad Chris got a confessional moment to share his side to this whole situation, too. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/f81X4J3bbD — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 24, 2022

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Says Charrisse Jackson Beef Has Nothing to Do With ‘Mr. Blue Eyes’

A scene includes Gizelle Bryant asking Jacqueline if she ever hooked up with Mia’s husband, Gordon, as the newest Housewife has revealed she’s watched him in bed with other women before. At the time, Jacqueline appeared to laugh it off, but another scene shows her emotionally telling Mia that she would never sleep with G.

Additionally, Candiace Dillard seemed to be excited about something as she danced in front of her husband Chris Bassett, but that happiness might be short-lived. Accompanying scenes showed Karen Huger’s spouse Ray asking Chris to apologize, presumably to Gizelle, because the Housewife “misunderstood your intentions.”

Gizelle Bryant brings Jamal to a dinner

Ashley Darby also approached Chris, seemingly at an event, likely to tell him about a rumor she had heard.

Whatever she said upset him as he cussed and walked away. After the cast asked for it last season, Gizelle finally brought her ex-husband Jamal to a dinner with the other women.

Celebrating our good sis @Porsha4real wedding!!! Me and Gizelle had a TIME baby!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/fcCrs6fHJH — Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) November 26, 2022

The following scene showed her talking to her friend and revealing “he” kissed her. While Ashley has admitted to having lingering feelings for soon-to-be-ex-husband Michael, Robyn and Juan Dixon are planning to hold a private ceremony in Jamaica.

Additionally, Wendy Osefo’s busy schedule seems to have caught up with her as she is admitted to a hospital. The women also went overseas for their vacation, possibly to Jamaica for the Dixon’s ceremony, where Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Karen finally let each other have it.

Karen Huger and Charrisse Jackson Jordan get into a heated exchange

Throughout season 7, Karen refuses to talk or associate with Charrisse, even though the other Housewives have invited her on nearly every trip.

The Grande Dame won’t explain why but has repeated that she hasn’t had a friendship with Charrisse for over five years. It apparently came to a head during the overseas trip as Karen accused the former OG of targeting her family.

“You haven’t been calling my phone in five years, Charrisse. So why now?”



Karen’s activated. I love it. #RHOP — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 21, 2022

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Says It Was ‘F—ed up’ for Robyn Dixon to Bring Charrisse Jackson to Her Party

Charrisse claimed the Potomac native did the same and called her a “lying ass b****,” causing a heated shouting match between the ex-friends. Another scene shows Charrisse telling the other ladies that Karen hooked up with “the help” in a bathroom, upsetting Karen, who felt she called her a “prostitute.”

She and Ray ended up leaving the event, with Karen wanting to take her mic off so she could discuss the rumors with her husband. Additionally, the Grande Dame aims at Robyn as she accuses her co-star of having a “fake ass marriage” and claims that Juan has another woman on the side that resembles Karen. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.