‘RHOP’ Season 7: Storylines to Expect According to the Explosive Trailer

The Real Housewives of Potomac is returning for season 7. The nearly-three-minute trailer teased the several storylines viewers can expect to watch revolving around the RHOP Housewives.

‘RHOP’ Season 7 trailer features Karen Huger cheating accusations

Even though Karen Huger warned the ladies not to come for her “institution,” Candiace Dillard told Ashley Darby that the Grand Dame reportedly snuck out of town with someone who isn’t her husband, Ray.

I would watch an entire docuseries chronicling the history of Karen Huger 4-year friendship with Macy Gray. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/x3zwHMV1nL — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) November 1, 2021

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Karen Huger Tweets Cryptic Message About Haters Before Season 7 Filming

The Hugers seemingly have tried to get ahead of the story as one clip featured the couple talking about their previous agreement allowing her to have “eye candy.”

Wendy Osefo ended up in the hospital, Mia Thornton questioned over cancer claims

In February 2022, newcomer Mia Thornton revealed a cancer diagnosis on Instagram. In her caption, she said she started treatment but didn’t specify what or the type of cancer.

Fans had questions, and it seems as though her RHOP co-stars did as well as one clip from the trailer includes Robyn Dixon asking her about her sickness.

Thornton quipped back, “if you think I’m doing it for attention, f— you.”

In another scene, the newcomer threw a drink in Osefo’s face, implying the ladies likely butt heads at some point in the new season.

Osefo’s main storyline seems to revolve around a hospital stay brought on by her working too hard. Additionally, she appears not to get along with Gizelle Bryant this season, as they had an awkward greeting in which the latter asked Osefo not to touch her.

Ashley Darby’s divorce from Michael

In April 2022, Darby confirmed she and her husband Michael separated and began divorce proceedings.

Darby’s storyline revolves around the split, starting when she shares the news with the group. It seemed they might head toward reconciliation as she announced the two found a house together.

Babes, remember I’ve told you – I had a wandering eye and really hurt Michael. That was rough then and this was challenging too. Have your opinions but know we learn more from these hard times than I could ever tell you. #rhop pic.twitter.com/22NGyUxpR7 — Ashley (@_AshleyDarby) September 28, 2020

However, another clip shows her on the phone with someone, complaining about her inability to get a hold of Michael.

Additionally, she emotionally talked to her family about the situation, noting that she’s responsible for two children. Regardless, it seems as though the OG cast member is enjoying her single life as one clip depicted her and Dillard laughing about a presumed hookup with a hockey player.

Robyn Dixon wants a prenup; is Gizelle Bryant dating Peter Thomas?

After divorcing 10 years ago, Robyn and Juan Dixon are ready to tie the knot again. However, she apparently wants a prenup in place. One place followed her to a lawyer’s office, where she asked about including a “clause” in the event of infidelity.

Robyn appeared to bring it up to Juan, who questioned her timing. At a dinner, Dillard asked Bryant if she was dating Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Cynthia Bailey’s ex-husband Peter Thomas. While she didn’t answer, Thomas wanted to take the opportunity to “exit on that note.”

Candiace Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett under fire

Darby claimed that she received a direct message from Dillard’s husband Chris Bassett inviting her to the hotel The W. The OG cast member wondered who he was hanging out with before answering, “not your wife.”

Another scene showed Dillard and Bassett in the car together, and she got in his case about coming home at 1 a.m. He didn’t deny it but insisted it didn’t happen “every day.”

I love Gizelle, but I'm here for Candiace right now. Call that ish out! Yes!!! #RHOP pic.twitter.com/8OadmLObdT — Erykah Rose (@ErykahYah) May 7, 2018

One clip showed Bryant talking to the other Green-Eyed Bandit and sharing that she’s gotten hit on by married men. Therefore, she saw the signs that Bassett wanted to see if she “was with it,” calling him a “sneaky link.”

The news apparently got around to Dillard because another clip depicted the two talking about it, in which Bryant doubled down on her claims that Bassett made her “feel uncomfortable.” However, he denies the story, claiming, “I didn’t do anything.” Meanwhile, Dillard hinted at being pregnant in one clip, noting that she hasn’t gotten her period yet.

Charrisse Jackson Jordan returns to ‘RHOP’

The ex-wife of NBA player and coach Eddie Jordan was an RHOP full-time cast member for the first two seasons before moving down to “friend of” the show for season 3 and “guest” for season 5.

Charrisse Jackson Jordan will return for season 7, where she appears to get butt heads with Huger.

We are celebrating Charrisse's 50th bday tonight on #RHOP!!! Tune in to @bravotv at 9pm for the fun! ? pic.twitter.com/9Z4hMlAqHx — Robyn Dixon (@RobynDixonRHOP) March 27, 2016

When Jackson showed up at an outdoor event, Huger walked away. Dixon pointed out that the returning Housewife’s presence might have something to do with it, to which Jackson replied, “I have that effect on people.”

Their drama reached a boiling point as Huger threatened to beat up Jackson. The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 premieres October 9 at 8/7c on Bravo.

RELATED: ‘RHOP’: Katie Rost Might Return for Season 7