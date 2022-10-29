‘RHOP’ Season 7 Taglines Are Here; Fans Think 1 Housewife ‘Ate’

The Real Housewives of Potomac is back for season 7 after last airing on Bravo in December 2021. After the first three episodes premiered, the network released the Housewives’ staple taglines for the season. Many fans discussed who they believed delivered the best one, and several agreed one Housewife “ate” with hers.

Gizelle Bryant starts the ‘RHOP’ Season 7 taglines

Gizelle Bryant kicks off the staple title sequence for The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 with her tagline, “I’m pretty, petty, and always sitting on ready.”

Fans can expect that she’ll continue to serve as the main instigator of the cast, but she might get even pettier. In the first couple of episodes, she accused Mia Thornton of lying about having cancer.

We all saw you @GizelleBryant bring up the false rumors in this scene. You were so PRESSED to make sure it made air, you said it AGAIN. Girl you r not a friend nor were you concerned. You just have a history of attacking marriages! I pray you find happiness in ur own life. #RHOP pic.twitter.com/V5O48XcoRp — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 9, 2021

She also claimed that Candiace Dillard’s husband, Chris Bassett made her uncomfortable by trying to speak to her in a room privately. Ashley Darby is next with, “you may think you know my story, but there’s always a plot twist.”

Before the season, news broke that she filed for divorce from Michael Darby. However, a recent episode includes the two starting to buy a house together. As Ashley’s tagline teases, fans can expect to see more in the upcoming season.

‘RHOP’ Season 7 taglines continued

Robyn Dixon’s “when it comes to the truth, I always arrive on time” teases that viewers will probably see her involved with drama more. Next is Candiace’s “my vocals are clean, but my reads for filth.”

In the upcoming season, she’ll continue to focus on her singing career while preparing for her future, and longtime viewers already know how quick she is to “read” or insult her other castmates.

Mia’s “I may not remember everything, but you’ll never forget me” presumably pokes fun at her forgetting the age difference between her and her husband.

Then, Wendy Osefo’s “I’m a Nigerian queen with no time for me” hints at her upcoming storyline that revolves around her overworking herself. Finally, Karen Huger closes it out with her tagline, “just like a three-wick, I burn slow and never waver.” Viewers can expect the Grande Dame to continue standing in her truth in season 7.

Many fans think Candiace Dillard had the best tagline

When Bravo released the taglines, many fans discussed which Housewife they believed had the best ones. Several named Gizelle, Mia, and Candiace’s taglines their favorite, with one Twitter user adding the latter, “ate.”

Another fan agreed, noting they thought the rest of the castmates should have to redo them. Someone else ranked the taglines with Mia and Wendy at the bottom but crowned Candiace as the top one of the cast.

#RHOP star @therealCANDIACE talks about the double standard in regards to body shaming.



Head to YouTube to watch the full #WWHL clip! pic.twitter.com/usiYPDlp9x — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) September 20, 2021

One fan pointed out that Robyn’s tagline is aligned with her behavior so far, which they appreciate, and they believe Gizelle is spot-on with hers and agreed that Candiace had the best.

Several viewers claimed Candiace as their favorite, adding they think she has frequently delivered superior taglines since joining the reality TV franchise in season 3. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.