‘RHOP’: Everything to Know About Wendy’s Husband, Edward Osefo

Dr. Wendy Osefo and her husband, Edward “Eddie” Osefo, have appeared on The Real Housewives of Potomac since season 5. How did Wendy and Eddie meet, and what did he do for a living?

How did Wendy Osefo meet her husband, Eddie?

Johns Hopkins School of Education assistant professor and political commentator Dr. Wendy Osefo debuted on The Real Housewives of Potomac during season 5, introducing viewers to her husband, Edward Osefo.

According to Screenrant, the pair met as teenagers in Maryland but didn’t begin a romantic relationship until after graduating college. They eventually married in 2011 and have since welcomed sons Karter (9) and Kruz (7), as well as daughter Kamrynn (3).

Yasssssss!! Love my husband @IamEddieO so much. My King!! We celebrate 9 years of marriage this upcoming week ???. Thank you for being a role model for our boys! #KingRaisingKings #RHOP pic.twitter.com/1o1dG0vlGC — Dr. Wendy Osefo (@WendyOsefo) August 17, 2020

Unfortunately, his family doesn’t support the Nigerian-American couple. During the October 18, 2020 episode, he explained that his family didn’t attend their wedding and hadn’t met their children due to a disagreement between their mothers.

The Maryland native attempted to reach out to them during the episode, hoping they would meet his children, but the text messages went unanswered. Shortly after the episode aired, someone claiming to be a relative of Eddie’s told the blog All About the Tea that their family rejected him due to Wendy’s supposed “cursed bloodline.” However, Wendy has since denied those claims.

What does Wendy Osefo’s husband, Eddie, do for a living?

Born December 20, 1983, Eddie is 39 years old and a Sagittarius. After attending high school in Maryland, his LinkedIn lists him studying at the University of Maryland, where he joined the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity and earned his degree in computer engineering.

Osefo then received his MBA at the New Jersey-based Rutgers Business School before getting his Juris Doctor at Rutgers Law School. The RHOP Husband has since earned his Masters and certificate in state and local taxation at Georgetown University Law Center.

In January 2007, Osefo worked as a business consultant at Deloitte for almost two years before interning at the accounting firm PwC for a few months. He then joined the company full-time as an attorney for six years before moving on to his current position as an attorney at consulting firm RSM US LLP.

In April 2021, Osefo joined the School of Business Camden Alumni Association at his alma mater as a charter member. According to his Instagram, the Bravolebrity is also a real estate investor and has a reported net worth of at least $1.5 million.

Are Eddie and Wendy Osefo still married?

Following his RHOP debut, viewers began questioning Eddie’s social media as they felt that he followed accounts a married man with children shouldn’t.

Additionally, castmates started spreading rumors that the Maryland-based lawyer secretly fathered a child with a coworker.

Tune in for an all new episode tonight at 8pm ?. What kinda mood are you feeling tonight?! ?? (cc: @OffensiveBravo) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/JjvH9hucrS — HAPPY EDDIE™️ (@IamEddieO) January 9, 2023

However, he denied the allegations in a May 2021 Mother’s Day Instagram post where he celebrated his “beautiful wife” before ending with, “the haters will always hate (misery loves company), but one thing is for certain, men lie, women lie, blogs lie, but numbers don’t!”

During season 7, a few Housewives have accused him of being “too happy” and smiling too much around Ashley Darby’s friends at Karen Huger’s spring party. Regardless of the rumors, Wendy and Eddie are currently still together. The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays on Bravo.