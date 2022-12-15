‘RHOP’: What Ashley Darby is Enjoying About Getting to Know Luke Gulbranson

As The Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby continues to deal with the fallout of her pending divorce from her longtime husband Michael, she’s not giving up on love. Despite her being fearful of dating since the split, the mother of two has been getting cozy with fellow Bravo star Luke Gulbranson. The two have been casually dating for a few months, and Ashley says there’s one thing she’s enjoying the most about their blossoming relationship.

Ashley Darby reveals her crush on Luke Gulbranson

Months after announcing she and Michael were separating, Ashley appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and revealed that she was attracted to Summer House star Luke Gulbranson. Cohen promised to connect the two, telling Ashley: “I think that’s a good idea,” he said. “He is straight. He is super handsome. He’s tall. He’s a model. He chops wood,” Andy said. ”He makes jewelry.” But Ashley insisted, “He has to be interested too, Andy!” Cohen responded: “I have a feeling he will be.”

The two were spotted hanging out at BravoCon in Oct. 2022, sparking dating rumors. On Nov. 3, Gulbranson appeared on the show with Cohen and said that he had texted Darby to ask about what he should wear to the taping, noting they were still in contact. Since, the pair have been spotted together in Washington, D.C., and Ashley even made TikTok videos from Gulbranson’s New York apartment.

She says the two have shared interests

Things are still going strong with Ashley and her new beau, despite her admitting Michael is not happy that she’s dating. She told TODAY.com that she has seen Gulbranson “four times” since meeting at BravoCon. Ironically, she was on her way to New York to see him during TODAY.com’s interview with her.

She told the outlet, “it’s been about two months now that we’ve been talking, so we’re just taking it slow and getting to know each other and talking on the phone more than anything else.”

As for what she’s enjoying the most about her new romance, she said: “He and I are very different, being from Minnesota and D.C. We have different cultural backgrounds. We have different interests, he’s the on-the-go mountain man, and I’m a pretty city girl. So it’s really cool how we’re able to share a lot about ourselves, and even in some of our differences, we find so much commonality.”

Why she says her marriage with Michael didn’t work

Since Season 1, Michael and Ashley’s marriage has been a hot topic. Not only is there a major age difference, but there’s an imbalance of power, Michael has been accused of infidelity, and his sexuality has even been questioned. But Ashley always stood by him.

But after eight years of marriage and two children, they announced in a joint statement that they were going their separate ways. She says several things contributed to their split, mainly her personal growth.

“We’re just really different. I mean, 22-year-old Ashley, who he met. That is who I think Michael wanted,” she explained to PEOPLE Magazine while attending the 2022 BravoCon. “And think about it. He’s in his 60s. So when I met him, he was in his 50s. He was pretty who he is.”

She added at BravoCon: “I was still learning, and my sexuality was still evolving and changing. So now I am who I am. We’re just not really compatible.” During the show, Ashley expressed her frustration that Michael wanted to continue their relationship without monogamy, even asking her for a threesome again. It was the final straw for her.